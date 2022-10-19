ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, IL

Wabash Chamber of Commerce holds Mixer

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash Chamber of Commerce invites its members to join them for a casual and fun get-together.

The After Hour Mixer will be held on October 20 at the Eclectic Boutique located at 335 N. Market Street. The event will run from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Officials describe it as a “come as you please” event. Come shop and mingle with other members and enjoy some refreshments.

There will also be raffle items for sale as well as the 5:30 p.m. Chamber Chunk-A-Change drawing which will be $150. To win you must be present.

