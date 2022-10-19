ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Meet the Candidates: Allen County Council, District 2

When asked why Harris should win a fourth term, he attributed his experience on the council as the number one reason. Nash says although he doesn't have that experience, he would be for the people, and do what's in their best interest. Meet the Candidates: Allen County Council, District 2.
Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the city attorney from Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp.

On Monday evening, members of the Fort Wayne Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the primary development for a new recycling plant. YMCA and Fort Wayne’s Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services. Stanford University apologized Wednesday for limiting Jewish student admissions in the 1950s. As...
Allen County can now use $27 million in ARPA funds for a new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Just over $27.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds has been approved by Allen County council members to be used towards a new jail. The money is considered as revenue replacement for income lost by the county during the pandemic. The Journal Gazette reports that Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the county commissioners, says that means the county can use the money for things such as the jail.
Grismore Road bridge to be closed Monday

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP —Grismore Road, in northern Allen County between Napoleon and Cool Roads, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 24, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. for roadway paving, according to the Allen County Engineer’s office. During those hours, school transportation and emergency vehicles will have road access. For more...
Electric Works Phase II bond amendment approved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission unanimously approved an amendment to a bond for RTM Ventures, LLC, the developer of the Electric Works project. In January, the Economic Development Commission approved a bond worth $32 million dollars for Phase II, but on Thursday that bond was amended to $46 million. […]
Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore

Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Domestic Violence Awareness vigil

Cicelle Beemon with the Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s Center knows from experience how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Domestic Violence Awareness vigil. Cicelle Beemon with the Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s Center knows from experience how difficult it can be to leave...
Despite Closure, Trophy Business Still Receives Calls

Even though Acey’s Trophies & Awards, 301 S. Scott St., Warsaw, officially closed June 1, not everyone is aware Acey’s is no longer doing business. Chuck Lisenbee died in mid-May a few days after an unexpected illness at IU Hospital in Indianapolis. His widow, Teresa, said he was working up until his death.
SACS and Indiana State Police share tips for National School Bus Safety Week

Southwest Allen County Schools Transportation Director and Indiana State Police share tips that will help keep kids safe, on and off the school bus. SACS and Indiana State Police share tips for National School Bus Safety Week. Southwest Allen County Schools Transportation Director and Indiana State Police share tips that...
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
