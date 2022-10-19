FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Just over $27.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds has been approved by Allen County council members to be used towards a new jail. The money is considered as revenue replacement for income lost by the county during the pandemic. The Journal Gazette reports that Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the county commissioners, says that means the county can use the money for things such as the jail.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO