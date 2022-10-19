Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Meet the Candidates: Allen County Council, District 2
When asked why Harris should win a fourth term, he attributed his experience on the council as the number one reason. Nash says although he doesn't have that experience, he would be for the people, and do what's in their best interest.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Public Works seeking input in potential South Anthony Blvd redevelopment
Shan Gunawardena with Public Works presented a series of ideas for the road, including adding street lights, reducing lanes and creating more space for parking and pedestrians.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Yesterday, Mayor Tom Henry released a public statement responding to a letter addressed to the city attorney from Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp.
On Monday evening, members of the Fort Wayne Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the primary development for a new recycling plant. YMCA and Fort Wayne’s Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services. Stanford University apologized Wednesday for limiting Jewish student admissions in the 1950s. As...
WOWO News
Allen County can now use $27 million in ARPA funds for a new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Just over $27.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds has been approved by Allen County council members to be used towards a new jail. The money is considered as revenue replacement for income lost by the county during the pandemic. The Journal Gazette reports that Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the county commissioners, says that means the county can use the money for things such as the jail.
wfft.com
Latinos Count helps students with an extra push for what’s next after high school
More than 250 Latino high school students attend two-day career exploration events this week in Fort Wayne.
Lima News
Grismore Road bridge to be closed Monday
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP —Grismore Road, in northern Allen County between Napoleon and Cool Roads, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 24, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. for roadway paving, according to the Allen County Engineer’s office. During those hours, school transportation and emergency vehicles will have road access. For more...
Electric Works Phase II bond amendment approved
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission unanimously approved an amendment to a bond for RTM Ventures, LLC, the developer of the Electric Works project. In January, the Economic Development Commission approved a bond worth $32 million dollars for Phase II, but on Thursday that bond was amended to $46 million. […]
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne audiologist expresses both optimism, concern over OTC hearing aids
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Millions of people won’t have to get a prescription for a hearing aid anymore. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids officially hit store shelves Monday. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration finalized a new rule in August, creating a new category of hearing...
WANE-TV
‘My mother needs to know’: Family seeks answers to Fort Wayne man’s killing
There are a few people who know the answer to that question, but no one is talking. Antwon “Twond” Davis, one of Elgin’s six older siblings, wants to know why anyone would shoot the affable, fun loving father of nine children on his 34th birthday two years ago, Oct. 22, 2020.
WANE-TV
Woman admits to bilking Fort Wayne homeowners associations, will pay back $180K
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who admitted to bilking several Fort Wayne homeowners associations out of more than $180,000 now must pay back the money she stole and will likely spend time in prison. Lisa Austin Downey pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in U.S....
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
wfft.com
Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Domestic Violence Awareness vigil
Cicelle Beemon with the Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Center knows from experience how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department responds to house fire in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that happened Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side. Firefighters were called to 1233 Valdosta Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and roof of the home when they arrived. After an initial...
WANE-TV
Students shave principal’s head, tape teacher to a wall to celebrate fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students at Most Precious Blood Catholic School wrapped up a fundraiser to raise money for new recess equipment Friday. The reward? Students were allowed to tape a teacher to the wall and shave the principal’s head. The students raised over $6,000 through Money...
Times-Union Newspaper
Despite Closure, Trophy Business Still Receives Calls
Even though Acey’s Trophies & Awards, 301 S. Scott St., Warsaw, officially closed June 1, not everyone is aware Acey’s is no longer doing business. Chuck Lisenbee died in mid-May a few days after an unexpected illness at IU Hospital in Indianapolis. His widow, Teresa, said he was working up until his death.
wfft.com
SACS and Indiana State Police share tips for National School Bus Safety Week
Southwest Allen County Schools Transportation Director and Indiana State Police share tips that will help keep kids safe, on and off the school bus.
survivornet.com
Cindy Henry, 66, Wife Of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Says She Has Pancreatic Cancer, Vows To Fight It ‘With Everything I Can Muster’
Cindy Henry, 66, the wife of Fort Wayne, Ind. Mayor Tom Henry, 70, says she has pancreatic cancer. Early detection is vital to give you the best chance possible of beating pancreatic cancer. If you’re at high risk, and you suspect something might be wrong an endoscopic ultrasound or an...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
