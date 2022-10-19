CHICAGO — Four games, and no one has beaten the Red Wings in regulation time yet. Then again, the Wings have now lost twice in overtime, Friday losing 4-3 to Chicago. Max Domi jumped on a Lucas Raymond turnover, gathered the puck, and snapped a game-winning shot past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic at 2 minutes, 44 seconds of overtime as Chicago rallied from a 3-1 deficit entering the third period.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO