ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Red Wings let third-period lead slip away, lose 4-3 to Chicago in OT

CHICAGO — Four games, and no one has beaten the Red Wings in regulation time yet. Then again, the Wings have now lost twice in overtime, Friday losing 4-3 to Chicago. Max Domi jumped on a Lucas Raymond turnover, gathered the puck, and snapped a game-winning shot past goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic at 2 minutes, 44 seconds of overtime as Chicago rallied from a 3-1 deficit entering the third period.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chicago takes on Seattle after overtime victory

Seattle Kraken (1-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy