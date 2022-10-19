'You don't have time to focus on the tragedy itself': Retired detective talks difficulty of investigating the death of a colleague

Read full article on original website
cbs17
Orange County inmate charged with death by distribution to woman, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department arrested a man already in prison on one charge of death by distribution on Friday. Walter Wrenn, 36, was already in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges when multiple agencies responded to a medical call on Summit Drive in the city.
cbs17
Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
WRAL
Man charged with murdering nurse practitioner also attacked Duke medical worker in 2019, court documents show
James Gomes, 47, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of June Onkundi, who died while working on the job. Gomes had been out of prison for four months when the murder happened. Onkundi was stabbed to death Tuesday while at work at the Freedom House Recovery Center in north Durham. Onkundi’s family told WRAL News that Gomes was her patient.
WakeMed psychiatric nurse mourned after she’s killed in Durham. Patient is in custody
A patient is charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed a nurse.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for Gabriel Torres' funeral, one of five killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A horse-drawn carriage is bringing Officer Gabriel Torres' casket to Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh on Saturday. Caisson units carry caskets of first responders killed in the line of duty. But this is a bit of a special case, since Torres was not yet on duty when he died.
Missing Durham man found without any apparent injuries, taken to hospital for assessment
DURHAM, N.C. — Update. Authorities found a missing Durham man and took him to an area hospital for an assessment, according to the Durham County Sheriff's Office. Tommy Watkins, 72, didn't appear to have any severe injuries, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office thanked first responders and recovery...
WRAL
Man charged from Hillsborough woman's opioid overdose
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with an opioid overdose in May. Walter Wrenn of Efland was arrested on a charge of felony death by distribution on Friday. Wrenn, 36, was already incarcerated in the Orange County Jail for unrelated charges. Wrenn is being held under...
Visitation for Raleigh officer killed in shooting starts emotionally heavy weekend of goodbyes
RALEIGH, N.C. — It was a tearful afternoon in Raleigh on Friday. More than 100 people came to pay their respects to officer Gabriel Torres, the fallen Raleigh police officer killed in last week's mass shooting. This as the city continues to mourn all five people lost, just over...
Police provide new details about Raleigh shooting, but have yet to determine motive
“The collective motive for these attacks is still unknown,” Raleigh police said in a report on their investigation.
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
Missing Durham County man found after extensive search, Sheriff's office confirms
72-year-old Tommy Watkins was found just after midnight. He's at the hospital to be checked out, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.
Alamance County couple face robbery charges after pawning neighbor's shotgun
HAW RIVER, N.C. — A couple was arrested after pawning a stolen gun from a home in their own neighborhood in Haw River. Alamance County Sherriff's Office said Jackson Ramirez, 24, and Taylor Stanton, 22, were arrested after trying to pawn a shotgun that was taken from a home on Doe Lane.
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
What weapons did the teen suspect use in the Hedingham mass shooting? What we know
Police found at least three weapons on the 15-year-old in the Raleigh shooting that killed five and injured two.
Video shows suspect shoving elderly Home Depot employee to the ground, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who they said assaulted a Home Depot employee while stealing items from the store. The Hillsborough Police Department shared video of the crime on its Facebook Page, which shows somebody pushing a cart out of a Home Depot store on Tuesday. In the video, when an older man in an orange apron approaches the person pushing the cart, the person pushing the cart shoves the older man, causing him to fall to the floor.
cbs17
Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
20-year-old Cary man at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to assaulting officers
A Cary man has pleaded guilty to one of several charges in a plea deal for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Aiden Henry Bilyard pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a deadly and dangerous weapon. Bilyard...
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Orange County seeking to try 17-year-old double murder suspect as adult
The 17-year-old accused of killing two high school students in Orange County could be tried as an adult, the Orange County DA says.
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
