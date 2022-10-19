ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

'You don't have time to focus on the tragedy itself': Retired detective talks difficulty of investigating the death of a colleague

 3 days ago
cbs17

Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
RALEIGH, NC
Man charged with murdering nurse practitioner also attacked Duke medical worker in 2019, court documents show

James Gomes, 47, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of June Onkundi, who died while working on the job. Gomes had been out of prison for four months when the murder happened. Onkundi was stabbed to death Tuesday while at work at the Freedom House Recovery Center in north Durham. Onkundi’s family told WRAL News that Gomes was her patient.
DURHAM, NC
Man charged from Hillsborough woman's opioid overdose

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with an opioid overdose in May. Walter Wrenn of Efland was arrested on a charge of felony death by distribution on Friday. Wrenn, 36, was already incarcerated in the Orange County Jail for unrelated charges. Wrenn is being held under...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Video shows suspect shoving elderly Home Depot employee to the ground, police say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who they said assaulted a Home Depot employee while stealing items from the store. The Hillsborough Police Department shared video of the crime on its Facebook Page, which shows somebody pushing a cart out of a Home Depot store on Tuesday. In the video, when an older man in an orange apron approaches the person pushing the cart, the person pushing the cart shoves the older man, causing him to fall to the floor.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Raleigh, NC
