'You don't have time to focus on the tragedy itself': Retired detective talks difficulty of investigating the death of a colleague

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who they said assaulted a Home Depot employee while stealing items from the store. The Hillsborough Police Department shared video of the crime on its Facebook Page, which shows somebody pushing a cart out of a Home Depot store on Tuesday. In the video, when an older man in an orange apron approaches the person pushing the cart, the person pushing the cart shoves the older man, causing him to fall to the floor.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO