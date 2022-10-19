Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Praised Sixers’ James Harden
The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to be on the path to pick up a lopsided win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. As the Bucks led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Sixers lacked steam. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid couldn’t get his shot to fall. Unlike Tuesday’s game in Boston, the young guard Tyrese Maxey wasn’t creating an offensive spark.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On Russell Westbrook’s Brutal Shooting Night
In their first game of the season, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was one of the few bright spots for the team as he finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 7-12 shooting from the field. This looked like a positive sign of things to come after all the speculation of trading Westbrook, but that quickly went south after just the second game.
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: : The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Mavs Gear Up for Matchup Against Grizzlies’ Ja Morant After 49-Point Game
The Dallas Mavericks seek to bounce back from their 107-104 loss against the Phoenix Suns when they take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Morant is off to an impressive start to the 2022-23 season averaging 41.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists through two games. His most recent outing was a 49-point display against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
Mavs Film Room: Closer Look at Suns’ Clutch-Time Execution
Despite establishing a 22-point lead at one point, the Dallas Mavericks came up short in their regular season opener against the Phoenix Suns by losing 107-104. There was plenty of ups and downs throughout the game, but the Suns managed to out-execute the Mavs in the clutch. The Suns were by far the NBA's best-executing clutch-time team in 2021-22 and faced just a 97-94 deficit with 4:49 remaining in regulation. They managed to execute at a high level once again.
Mavs Star Luka Doncic on Blown Lead vs. Suns: ‘We’re Going to Get It Right’
The Dallas Mavericks looked fantastic in the opening half of their 107-105 loss against the Phoenix Suns. They even managed to build a 22-point lead at one point. However, the third quarter featured a quick unraveling followed by a fourth-quarter resurgence, then lastly, clutch-time mistakes. It was about as strong...
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo And Omer Yurtseven Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat will be once again without two key cogs this season. The team announced guard Victor Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Oladipo is dealing with a knee injury while Yurtseven is sidelined with ankle soreness.
Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener
Grayson Allen drew 61 starts last season, his first campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And in the team's 90-88 season-opening road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the former four-year Duke basketball shooting guard proved worthy of his starting nod and 32 minutes of playing time. He helped...
Thunder Fall to Timberwolves in 2022 Season Opener
After an eventful offseason, the Thunder opened the 2022-23 season with a 115-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City went 0-4 against the Timberwolves last year. Wednesday’s contest served as center Rudy Gobert’s Minnesota debut; the French big man annihilated the Thunder under the...
James Harden Isn’t Taking Moral Victories After Loss to Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the floor on Thursday night. After a disappointing outing on the road against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics, the road remained tough for the Sixers as they hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Philadelphia’s first-half performance on Thursday wasn’t totally inspiring....
