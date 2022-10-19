ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘DWTS’: Gabby & Wayne Land First Perfect Scores, Prom Night Sends [Spoiler] Home (RECAP)

By Kelli Boyle, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'

Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her emotional response to Selma Blair's last dance — and perfect score — on Dancing with the Stars Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars.  In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series.  Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave...
HelloGiggles

Selma Blair’s Sad News: The Star is Forced to Drop Out of ‘DWTS’

“Dancing With the Stars” aims to include a variety of contestants from all backgrounds, but season 31 saw a big first: actress Selma Blair joined the cast, which began on September 19th, 2022, as the first dancer with multiple sclerosis (MS). After performing in five episodes, she officially announced her volunteer departure from the show on October 17th.
OK! Magazine

Under Fire: Fans Slam 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Anne Inaba For Harsh Critique Of Selma Blair

Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with Carrie Anne Inaba. After actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, performed a high energy jive with partner Sasha Farber during the Monday, September 26, broadcast, viewers thought the longtime judge's critique of the performance was a bit too harsh given the actress' circumstances. The dancing duo earned a 7/10 from each of the four judges, adding up to a total of 28/40 points for the routine that even included a cartwheel from Blair. Inaba noted that the Legally Blonde star made the performance "look a lot easier than...
E! News

See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs

Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
extratv

Derek Hough’s Hilarious Request for Michael Bublé at His Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Hough, who revealed the request he has for Michael Bublé at his upcoming wedding to Hayley Erbert. Derek quipped, “If he said he’ll do anything, then I don’t want him to sing. I want him to do magic tricks for me… I’m going to come with some crazy things that he’s gonna have to do because he said he will do anything.”
SheKnows

Selma Blair Drops Out of 'DWTS' Due to MS: 'I Pushed as Far as I Could'

Selma Blair has dropped out of Dancing With the Stars to put her health first. The Cruel Intentions star announced she was bowing out of Season 31 of the competition on Monday’s episode, citing growing concerns about pushing her body too far while living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). She has been battling the potentially disabling neurological condition since 2018. “You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” the 50-year-old actress told her dance partner Sasha Farber in a pre-taped segment. “I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy