‘DWTS’: Gabby & Wayne Land First Perfect Scores, Prom Night Sends [Spoiler] Home (RECAP)

‘DWTS’ Wayne Brady Brought to Tears Over Standing Ovation for ‘Hamilton’ Jazz Routine During Disney+ Night
'Dancing with the Stars' competitor Wayne Brady received a standing ovation for his dynamic performance of a jazz routine inspired by the 'Hamilton' song 'Wait for It.'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'
Kaley Cuoco shared a video of her emotional response to Selma Blair's last dance — and perfect score — on Dancing with the Stars Kaley Cuoco got emotional watching Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars. In an Instagram Story filmed by Cuoco's boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the actress was seen sobbing when Selma Blair announced her step back from the series. Cuoco, 36, who is pregnant, shared that the pregnancy may be cause for the tears — along with the overall emotional and empowering decision for Blair to leave...
Selma Blair’s Sad News: The Star is Forced to Drop Out of ‘DWTS’
“Dancing With the Stars” aims to include a variety of contestants from all backgrounds, but season 31 saw a big first: actress Selma Blair joined the cast, which began on September 19th, 2022, as the first dancer with multiple sclerosis (MS). After performing in five episodes, she officially announced her volunteer departure from the show on October 17th.
Under Fire: Fans Slam 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Anne Inaba For Harsh Critique Of Selma Blair
Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with Carrie Anne Inaba. After actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, performed a high energy jive with partner Sasha Farber during the Monday, September 26, broadcast, viewers thought the longtime judge's critique of the performance was a bit too harsh given the actress' circumstances. The dancing duo earned a 7/10 from each of the four judges, adding up to a total of 28/40 points for the routine that even included a cartwheel from Blair. Inaba noted that the Legally Blonde star made the performance "look a lot easier than...
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
GMA’s Sam Champion shares new health update ahead of DWTS & reveals reason behind ‘painful nerve issue’ in leg
SAM Champion has admitted he was not prepared for the physical toll competing on Dancing with the Stars would have on him. The Good Morning America weatherman has been complaining about his legs hurting him throughout the early weeks of the reality show. And just hours before Monday night's live...
Selma Blair Reveals When She Knew She Had to Leave ‘DWTS’ as Derek Hough Brainstorms Her Finale Return
An abrupt end. Selma Blair detailed her decision to leave Dancing With the Stars after she exited the show during the Monday, October 17, episode. "I didn't want to leave," the Cruel Intentions star, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly after the show on Monday, adding that a doctor's visit last week was the moment she […]
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
Drag queen becomes Jennifer Lopez in amazing 'DWTS' performance: 'Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got'
Dancing With the Stars transformed into a drag show on Tuesday, when Shangela morphed into Jenny from the Block. The drag queen performed a cha-cha with partner Gleb Savchenko to Jennifer Lopez’s hit song “Waiting for Tonight.”. Prior to her performance, Shangela said, “I hope the spirit of...
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs
Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: ‘Beyond Blessed’
Baby on board! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the Big Bang Theory alum, 36, captioned an Instagram reveal on Tuesday, October 11, sharing a carousel of images with the Ozark star, 40. In […]
Derek Hough’s Hilarious Request for Michael Bublé at His Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Hough, who revealed the request he has for Michael Bublé at his upcoming wedding to Hayley Erbert. Derek quipped, “If he said he’ll do anything, then I don’t want him to sing. I want him to do magic tricks for me… I’m going to come with some crazy things that he’s gonna have to do because he said he will do anything.”
Carrie Ann Inaba's 'DWTS' Disney prom night glam: All the details
Carrie Ann Inaba's glam team takes gave "GMA" all the details on her "Dancing With the Stars" look for Disney prom night.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 6: Songs and Dance Styles the Top 10 Will Perform on Michael Bublé Night
Find out which Michael Bublé songs the 10 couples who remain in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 will dance to on Monday night.
Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron: The American actor through the years
Zac Efron began his Hollywood acting career in TV shows and landed substantial movie rolls in the early 2000s. Efron dated several co-stars including Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins.
Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Wedding Vows
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. This we promise you: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship is going strong. So strong, in fact, the couple even renewed their vows over the summer. The Candy actress, 40, shared the sweet relationship update on Oct. 19 while celebrating their...
Selma Blair Drops Out of 'DWTS' Due to MS: 'I Pushed as Far as I Could'
Selma Blair has dropped out of Dancing With the Stars to put her health first. The Cruel Intentions star announced she was bowing out of Season 31 of the competition on Monday’s episode, citing growing concerns about pushing her body too far while living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). She has been battling the potentially disabling neurological condition since 2018. “You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” the 50-year-old actress told her dance partner Sasha Farber in a pre-taped segment. “I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to...
