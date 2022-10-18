WATCH: What Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said about Ohio State in previewing the game Saturday

Each week, every Big Ten football head coach meets with the media to provide an update on their team and preview the upcoming matchup. Ohio State hosts Iowa this weekend, so we’re a little more interested in what Hawkeyes’ coach Kirk Ferentz has to say leading up to the game.

We try to do it every week when video is available, and thanks to the Iowa Hawkeyes YouTube channel, we have Ferentz’s entire press conference for you to listen to and soak in.

One thing that stands out about the mindset of Ferentz is the respect he has for this Ohio State program and team. You can play the below video and listen to him talk about the talent of the team across the board, the abilities of C.J. Stroud and the offense, the improvement of the Ohio State defense, and more.

Ohio State and Iowa are set to kick off at noon ET in the ‘Shoe with Fox having the broadcast.

