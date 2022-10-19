ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

New Kind Of Halloween Fun With Haunted Car Wash Coming To IL & WI

Finally, the haunted car wash is coming to Illinois and Wisconsin to scare the clean car out of visitors. Different Kinds Of Haunts Are Available In Illinois And Wisconsin. When I was a kid and first going to haunted houses, there wasn't a lot of variety. They were basically set up in old abandoned buildings. Nowadays, there are all sorts of different kinds and styles. To name a few, you've got...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

What’s Illinois’ Deepest Lake, And How Deep Is It?

I was watching a documentary the other day about the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench, the deepest part of any ocean on the planet. Its depth has been measured at 11,034 meters, or since we're all Americans here, 36,201 feet. That's 6.85 miles deep. Since Illinois is, the last time I...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Lover’s Leap Trail Leads To Incredible View Of Illinois Park

Don't let the falling Illinois temperatures stop you from enjoying all the natural beauty it has to offer. I personally enjoy camping but only when the temps start to fall. Camping and hiking in June, July, or August is for the birds, literally. October and November are easily my favorite months to get out and enjoy nature. The leaves are changing, you can wear protective clothing without getting too hot, and most importantly, most of the bugs have died.
NORTH UTICA, IL
97ZOK

Largest Halloween Candy Price Increase Ever In State Of Illinois

There could be a lot of porch lights turned off this Halloween in Illinois because candy has gotten too expensive. I have many great memories of Halloween from growing up in Illinois. My friends and I would race home from school, throw on our costumes, and hit the streets for trick-or-treating. After several hours of going door-to-door, my bag would be overflowing with candy. Just about every house in my neighborhood would give out something. That's what the holiday was all about.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Of All The Comfort Foods, Illinois Loves This The Most

In dealing with all the things we've dealt with over the last couple of years, one thing is pretty clear--we're reaching for "comfort foods" here in Illinois and everywhere else a lot more than ever before. In a recent workplace discussion of our favorite comfort foods, I went with some...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US

It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

A Cool Halloween Event for Us Grown-Ups

Hi, this is Leslie Harris. There’s a cool Halloween event happening this weekend, and it’s for adults only. Nightmare on Chicago Street is back, but tickets are selling fast! This is an event for a mature audience, and in fact anyone under 17 must remain with a guardian the entire time.
ELGIN, IL
97ZOK

Can You Guess The Most Popular Car Colors In Illinois?

Cars come in so many different colors but can you guess the most popular ones in Illinois?. When my daughter was little, she like to sit on our front porch at watch the cars drive by. We live on a fairly busy street so there was plenty to check out. She would bring out a pen and paper to keep track of the colors. I wish that I could remember which ones came by the most.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy