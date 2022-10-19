ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Beautiful weekend weather ahead — Here’s what to expect

Seasonal and then above normal temps return this weekend. Trend will continue into next week…enjoy the warmer weather!. Late week and into the weekend should be pretty decent for your fall outside events. Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above. Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cold, again, but warmer days ahead — Here’s when

Sunshine returns today with partly sunny skies. Not as breezy as the past few days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a nice, dry stretch in store for the next few days. After a brief chill, seasonal and above-norm temperatures return late week/weekend. The trend...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

It's back! First snow of the season in Northeast Ohio

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — It's baaaaaacccck!. Although Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, Mother Nature is delivering a quick taste of winter weather. We've had some snowflakes flying throughout Northeast Ohio this week as abnormally cold temperatures have settled into the region. Video from Painesville captured the moment some of the...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

ODOT reduces speeds on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry weather conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Using electronic sign boards to warn drivers, the Ohio Department of Transportation reduced speeds along I-90 in Lake County due to the road conditions on Wednesday morning. Rounds of lake effect precipitation, including a mix of rain and heavy snowflakes, moved through portions of Northeast Ohio.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

You’re more likely to hit a red light in Cleveland than Akron: study

(NEXSTAR) — You know when you’re driving through town and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One. It’s not in your head. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Scenes cleared after multiple accidents back up portions of I-90 west in Lake County

MENTOR, Ohio — Interstate 90 west in Lake County is now clear following multiple accidents Thursday. Police confirm a portion of the highway in Mentor was briefly closed this afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-truck between State Routes 615 and 306 near Lakeland Community College. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation and WKYC's own tracker, cars were backed up for about five miles towards Mentor Road, delays exceeding two hours at one point.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
texasmetronews.com

GARRETT A. MORGAN SR. INVENTED MUCH MORE THAN JUST A TRAFFIC LIGHT

As the son of parents who gained their freedom, Garret A. Morgan is known today for inventing the modern traffic light, but nearly 60 years after his death, the full scope of his contributions to society are rarely discussed. An inventor, entrepreneur and publisher, Morgan received patents for a three-position...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
CLEVELAND, OH

