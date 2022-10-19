Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Beautiful weekend weather ahead — Here’s what to expect
Seasonal and then above normal temps return this weekend. Trend will continue into next week…enjoy the warmer weather!. Late week and into the weekend should be pretty decent for your fall outside events. Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above. Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. This...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cold, again, but warmer days ahead — Here’s when
Sunshine returns today with partly sunny skies. Not as breezy as the past few days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a nice, dry stretch in store for the next few days. After a brief chill, seasonal and above-norm temperatures return late week/weekend. The trend...
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
Does Tuesday’s snow mark an early start for Cleveland’s winter?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - You may have seen two dreaded words in the morning forecast. Cleveland, our first “wintry mix” of weather is upon us. For some in Lake and Geauga counties, this meant some snowfall overnight into Tuesday. For others, ice pellets came in with some morning rain. But isn’t this a little early for winter weather?
WKYC
It's back! First snow of the season in Northeast Ohio
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — It's baaaaaacccck!. Although Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, Mother Nature is delivering a quick taste of winter weather. We've had some snowflakes flying throughout Northeast Ohio this week as abnormally cold temperatures have settled into the region. Video from Painesville captured the moment some of the...
cleveland19.com
ODOT reduces speeds on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry weather conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Using electronic sign boards to warn drivers, the Ohio Department of Transportation reduced speeds along I-90 in Lake County due to the road conditions on Wednesday morning. Rounds of lake effect precipitation, including a mix of rain and heavy snowflakes, moved through portions of Northeast Ohio.
Freeze Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday.
Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Lake County Taco Trail making every day Taco Tuesday
In Lake County, it's Taco Tuesday every day as the Lake County Vistors Bureau kicks off its Taco Trail to help promote Mexican restaurants in the area.
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
Cleveland News - Fox 8
You’re more likely to hit a red light in Cleveland than Akron: study
(NEXSTAR) — You know when you’re driving through town and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One. It’s not in your head. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Cleveland Botanical Garden offers new holiday décor spectacular Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Botanical Garden is launching a new holiday décor program – “Twinkle in the 216.” The winter show opens Saturday, November 19, and runs through Saturday, December 31. For the show, indoor and outdoor gardens will pay a festive holiday homage to the...
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
Phase 1 of Studio West 117 $100 million development celebrates grand opening
It’s a more than $100 million project that, in essence, is building a new neighborhood for Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.
whbc.com
AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
Scenes cleared after multiple accidents back up portions of I-90 west in Lake County
MENTOR, Ohio — Interstate 90 west in Lake County is now clear following multiple accidents Thursday. Police confirm a portion of the highway in Mentor was briefly closed this afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-truck between State Routes 615 and 306 near Lakeland Community College. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation and WKYC's own tracker, cars were backed up for about five miles towards Mentor Road, delays exceeding two hours at one point.
texasmetronews.com
GARRETT A. MORGAN SR. INVENTED MUCH MORE THAN JUST A TRAFFIC LIGHT
As the son of parents who gained their freedom, Garret A. Morgan is known today for inventing the modern traffic light, but nearly 60 years after his death, the full scope of his contributions to society are rarely discussed. An inventor, entrepreneur and publisher, Morgan received patents for a three-position...
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
