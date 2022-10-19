Read full article on original website
WWMT
$20,000 grant paves way to teacher certification for Portage Schools employees
PORTAGE, Mich. — Non-certified employees at Portage Public Schools will have an easier time becoming fully certified teachers. A $20,000 grant program from the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is expected to help paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and other non-certified staff at the school district return to school to become certified teachers, according to the district Friday.
WWMT
Kellogg Community College celebrates new sculptures added to outdoor exhibition
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A celebration was held at Kellogg Community College Friday for the installations of nine new sculptures to the institution's outdoor sculpture exhibition. The sculptures were installed over the summer on the North Avenue campus as part of the exhibition, which runs through June 2024, according...
WWMT
Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo road projects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community will have a chance to share feedback on upcoming road construction projects planned on the Westnedge Hill area, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The meeting is scheduled to take place 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Kalamazoo YMCA in the community room. The...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
WWMT
Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome back after-school program for youth
WEST MICHIGAN — After school programs could be a staple in a child's life. In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Lights On Afterschool returned for another years. Kids will have a chance tot help each other with academics, make friends, and enjoy a safe environment after school, according to event organizers.
WWMT
City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
WWMT
Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cardboard recycling plant could be the source of a liquid waste leak in the Kalamazoo River Thursday morning. Between 1,500 and 2,000 gallons of waste spilled into the river via a storm drain on Pitcher Street, according to the City of Kalamazoo. It is believed...
WWMT
Transfer agreements set Kellogg Community College students up for long-term success
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Students across west Michigan now have a new path to a bachelors degree or higher. Kellogg Community College announced a new partnership with 10 different 4-year colleges and universities in the state Tuesday. Original story: New deals signed to help Kellogg Community College graduates finish...
WWMT
Schoolcraft asks for reconsideration for American Rescue Plan funding
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The village of Schoolcraft asked for $3 million in their attempt to reapply for American Rescue Plan funding Tuesday. Village Manager Cheri Lutz asked the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners to reconsider the village's application for an "unfunded state mandate for lead and copper rule." Schoolcraft...
WWMT
Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
WWMT
Bomb squad training facility struck down by Kalamazoo zoning board
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's back to the drawing board for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's desire for a new explosives training facility. The City of Kalamazoo's Zoning Board of Appeals denied the department's request Thursday to allow construction at a site on Nazareth Road near E. Michigan Avenue.
WWMT
Plowed trails, heated restrooms offered at Portage parks through winter
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks and Recreation announced good news for trail enthusiasts. All Portage parks are to remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday as the weather gets colder, according to the City of Portage. The recreation trails are to be plowed and the...
WWMT
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
WWMT
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say
LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
WWMT
Question of the Day: Is carving pumpkins a tradition?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is less than two weeks away!. Have you carved a pumpkin? Is it a tradition for you?
WWMT
Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
WWMT
Battle Creek pot shop owners react to potential expansion of hours, if commission approves
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek city commissioners said they’re in favor of expanding the hours cannabis shops stay open in the city. A proposed ordinance to amend medical and adult use marijuana establishments’ hours of operation has been introduced to the city commission. If passed,...
WWMT
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
