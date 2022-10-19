Read full article on original website
Neighbor says jet fighters 'a normal part of life' after F-35 crash
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — The F-35 that crashed as it neared a runway on the north edge of Hill Air Force Base had just cleared a ridge, with a South Weber neighborhood directly below. Neighbor Greg Holbrook witnessed “a big black plume,” and Bob Boyce—who lives just a...
20-year-old woman killed in T-bone collision with Lehi fire truck
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman has died after a crash involving a Lehi City fire truck. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they were called by the city to investigate a 2-vehicle crash at around 12:47 p.m. on Friday. Officials responded to the scene near the Interstate 15...
Road closed after fatal crash on State Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a vehicle collision in Salt Lake City. It was not initially confirmed whether the crash involved another vehicle or a pedestrian. Police responded to the scene at 1000 South State Street and said they "expect a road closure for...
Beautiful new homes available at new Midvale community
KUTV — The following information is provided by Garbett Homes. The Mill boasts a prime east side locale with Zero Energy Ready homes located along 8000 S. close to the Sandy border. This Midvale community offers their most popular line up of home plans with new, modern exteriors. Ideal...
GALLERY: Smoke seen across Davis, Weber Counties after F-35 plane crashes at HAFB
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Smoke was seen across Davis and Weber Counties after a F-35 plane crashed on the runway at Hill Air Force Base. The crash happened after 6 p.m. Wednesday. 388th Fighter Wing officials confirmed the crash who said it took place at the runway's northern end.
Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
'Mortgage rates are sinking home sales' along the Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show slumping home sales along the Wasatch Front as mortgage rates keep rising. According to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell 31 percent in September compared to the year before. “Mortgage rates...
Death of man found in driver seat of van in Springville ruled suspicious
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — The death of a man discovered in the driver's seat of a van in Springville was ruled suspicious. Officials said the investigation began after officers responded to the area of 1851 N Parkway Court, which is an industrial park on the north side of the city on Oct. 8.
Orem city councilman's daughter sends inaccurate press release
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The switchboard at the Alpine School District lit up on the morning of October 20. Parents, teachers, and administrators from across Orem flooded the phones and email system. They were “freaked out,” said Alpine’s communications director, David Stephenson. A news story had...
Celebrate Halloween in a spooky escape room
KUTV — Halloween is just around the corner and Red Giant Escape Rooms in Orem is ready!. Owner and president Joshua Larsen showed Kari around the inside of this spooky escape room. For more information on tickets and pricing check out www.redgiantescaperooms.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe...
Man allegedly threatens to kill City Creek store employees, customers, police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers arrested a man who reportedly entered a store at City Creek Center and threatened to kill the employees and customers, according to a police statement. Salt Lake City police responded to the Sephora store downtown Thursday evening after receiving multiple 911 calls, including...
Park City clinic offers free health care to uninsured in Summit, Wasatch Counties
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The People's Health Clinic is a free community clinic that takes care of the uninsured in Summit and Wasatch counties. "What we do is serve as a safety net for people who otherwise would not have access to health care," said Dr. Mairi Leining, CEO of People's Health Clinic.
75-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash on SR-193 near Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A 75-year-old man was killed in a car crash along State Route 193 near the Hill Air Force Base Thursday evening. Officials said the three-vehicle collision occurred a short time after 5 p.m. near 931 East in Layton. According to Sgt. Donnelly with Layton Police...
SLC shelter-in-place lifted after SWAT responds to domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police on Wednesday ordered a shelter in place at approximately 11:30 a.m. during a SWAT situation, the department reported. Authorities at 12:42 announced the order had been lifted. SLCPD posted to its social media pages that authorities investigating a domestic violence...
New virtual reality exhibit opens at Living Planet Aquarium
KUTV — A brand new exhibit is now open at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!. You may have driven by the aquarium and noticed the giant claw recently, we're taking you inside the new Virtual Reality Exhibit to show you what it's all about. For more information and tickets...
Review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is the comfort comedy you've been craving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ticket to Paradise. Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier. Rated: PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Studio Synopsis: George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who...
Shortage of special education teachers leave parents asking questions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents are left with a number of questions following the recent shortage of special education teachers. Hailey Anderson lives right around the corner from her daughter’s school and feels lucky that she can make the daily trek to Bonneville Elementary to pick her up.
Legendary Disney singer to join Tabernacle Choir as guest in annual Christmas concerts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An award-winning actress known for singing as two Disney princesses was announced as a featured guest at the Tabernacle Choir's annual Christmas concert. Lea Salonga, who provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan from "Mulan," will perform alongside the...
Church announces groundbreaking dates for 4 temples in Latin America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America. Church President Russell M. Nelson first announced plans for the Managua Nicaragua Temple in April 2018 and the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple in October 2020. He announced plans for the Torreón Mexico and Querétaro Mexico Temples in April 2021.
Who are the undecided voters in Utah's Senate race?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ballots were mailed out this week across Utah, and people statewide are voting in a tight race for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin. The latest Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee ahead of McMullin by...
