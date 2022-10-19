ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

20-year-old woman killed in T-bone collision with Lehi fire truck

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman has died after a crash involving a Lehi City fire truck. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they were called by the city to investigate a 2-vehicle crash at around 12:47 p.m. on Friday. Officials responded to the scene near the Interstate 15...
LEHI, UT
Beautiful new homes available at new Midvale community

KUTV — The following information is provided by Garbett Homes. The Mill boasts a prime east side locale with Zero Energy Ready homes located along 8000 S. close to the Sandy border. This Midvale community offers their most popular line up of home plans with new, modern exteriors. Ideal...
MIDVALE, UT
Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
PROVO, UT
Orem city councilman's daughter sends inaccurate press release

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The switchboard at the Alpine School District lit up on the morning of October 20. Parents, teachers, and administrators from across Orem flooded the phones and email system. They were “freaked out,” said Alpine’s communications director, David Stephenson. A news story had...
OREM, UT
Celebrate Halloween in a spooky escape room

KUTV — Halloween is just around the corner and Red Giant Escape Rooms in Orem is ready!. Owner and president Joshua Larsen showed Kari around the inside of this spooky escape room. For more information on tickets and pricing check out www.redgiantescaperooms.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe...
OREM, UT
New virtual reality exhibit opens at Living Planet Aquarium

KUTV — A brand new exhibit is now open at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!. You may have driven by the aquarium and noticed the giant claw recently, we're taking you inside the new Virtual Reality Exhibit to show you what it's all about. For more information and tickets...
DRAPER, UT
Church announces groundbreaking dates for 4 temples in Latin America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America. Church President Russell M. Nelson first announced plans for the Managua Nicaragua Temple in April 2018 and the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple in October 2020. He announced plans for the Torreón Mexico and Querétaro Mexico Temples in April 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Who are the undecided voters in Utah's Senate race?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ballots were mailed out this week across Utah, and people statewide are voting in a tight race for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin. The latest Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee ahead of McMullin by...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

