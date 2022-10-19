REEDY LIONS (8-0, 6-0) GAMES REMAINING. Even though the Lions are undefeated, they still technically haven’t clinched a playoff spot. A win on Friday against Frisco High would get them in. Win out and they clinch the number one seed. However, if Reedy stumbles in either of these last two games, they could end up second or even third. A fourth or fifth place finish would be mathematically impossible since several of teams still in contention must play each other. Reedy also has the good fortune of the week 11 bye, giving them a week to rest up before the playoffs start. If Reedy hangs on to win the district, they’ll have a layup in the bi-district, but could end up facing state ranked Lancaster in the area round.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO