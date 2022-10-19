Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
Parity in District 6-5A Leading to a Tight Playoff Race
REEDY LIONS (8-0, 6-0) GAMES REMAINING. Even though the Lions are undefeated, they still technically haven’t clinched a playoff spot. A win on Friday against Frisco High would get them in. Win out and they clinch the number one seed. However, if Reedy stumbles in either of these last two games, they could end up second or even third. A fourth or fifth place finish would be mathematically impossible since several of teams still in contention must play each other. Reedy also has the good fortune of the week 11 bye, giving them a week to rest up before the playoffs start. If Reedy hangs on to win the district, they’ll have a layup in the bi-district, but could end up facing state ranked Lancaster in the area round.
Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended.The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006."As we...
KXII.com
Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - We are down to the last weekend to experience the State Fair of Texas this year, and one Texoma restaurant got to be a part of it for the first, and hopefully not the last, time. “We’ve had people tell us already we are their favorite,...
Jackson Arnold shines as Denton Guyer beats Allen, improves to 8-0
Senior QB Jackson Arnold, an Oklahoma commit, accounted for more than 400 yards and five TDs to lead Denton Guyer to a 49-7 win over Allen
New Brewery Planned for Downtown Wylie
Summer 2023 is the tentative opening date for this new brewery that will feature German-style brews, root beer, and more.
DeSoto, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
bestsouthwestguide.com
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CW33 NewsFix
Texas high school football: Check out the High School Football Showdown Team of the Month
PAPA MURPHY’S SPONSORED CONTENT — CW33’s High School Football Showdown is in full swing with teams approaching the playoffs in the upcoming weeks. Ahead of playoffs, we want to shout out a team that the viewers have dubbed Papa Murphy’s Team of the Month. Sideline reporter...
fox4news.com
East Oak Cliff golf course to host nationally televised golf tournament in 2023
DALLAS - Cedar Crest Golf Course in East Oak Cliff will host a nationally televised golf tournament next year. The I Am A Golfer Foundation made the announcement about the new tournament comprised of the top 50 Black collegiate golfers in the nation. The Southwest Airlines showcase at Cedar Crest...
spectrumlocalnews.com
H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store
PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
CW33 NewsFix
North Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season is rolling in the right direction for North Texas so far as the Dallas Cowboys have avoided a disappointing start to the season thanks to the defense and great backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepping up and the TCU Horned Frogs have found themselves among the top 10 teams in the country.
Reunion Tower is getting a new restaurant
The space at the top of Reunion Tower in Dallas will have a new steak and seafood restaurant next year. The new restaurant will be called Crown Block. It will serve steak and seafood.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal
According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
texashsfootball.com
Week 8 Texas HS Football 6A Team of the Week
When it comes to rivalry matchups, it always seems like a good bet that the game will go down to the wire. That was the case on Friday as undefeated Wylie East found itself in a dogfight with crosstown rival Wylie. Wylie East led 18-10 in the fourth quarter, but...
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach placed on leave after student allegation, district confirms
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed to WFAA on Thursday. Per protocol, district...
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
El Paisa Planning a Move, Opening Another Location
Tacos, burritos, nachos, and more are coming to another location soon.
