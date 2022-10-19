ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WAAY-TV

Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee

Wednesday marks the start of early voting for Tennesseans. In Lincoln County, voters have Wednesday, October 19 through November 3 to vote ahead of Election Day. Early voting there is at the County Election Commission at 208 Davidson Street East in Fayetteville. Proponents of early voting say it's a good...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on

UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium. Multiple students reported being sexually assaulted at Neyland Stadium during the Alabama game on Saturday, according to an email sent to students by the university. Updated: 2 hours ago. The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
BELL COUNTY, KY
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN

