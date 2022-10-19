Read full article on original website
What Tennesseans need to know about proposed Constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 state and federal general election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. "Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government, and this November, there will be...
Early voting has started in Tennessee. Here's what you need to know before heading out to the polls.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election season officially is here. In Tennessee, Wednesday marked the start of early voting. Dozens of voters lined up this morning outside of the Downtown Knoxville West voting site to cast their ballots. Some races that will be decided on in this year's midterms are the...
Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee
Wednesday marks the start of early voting for Tennesseans. In Lincoln County, voters have Wednesday, October 19 through November 3 to vote ahead of Election Day. Early voting there is at the County Election Commission at 208 Davidson Street East in Fayetteville. Proponents of early voting say it's a good...
Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium. Multiple students reported being sexually assaulted at Neyland Stadium during the Alabama game on Saturday, according to an email sent to students by the university. Updated: 2 hours ago. The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking...
Understanding the proposed amendments to Tennessee Constitution
Voters in Tennessee will see four proposed amendments to the state constitution on their ballots this election season. Election officials are warning voters some of those amendments are lengthy and are advising people to do their research before heading to the polls.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
The polls are officially open for early voting in the 2022 election
Early voting begins October 19 in an election where the governor's race, constitutional amendments and more are on the ballot.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Gov. Lee: Tennessee will not add COVID-19 to list of recommended vaccines for school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A CDC advisory committee is officially recommending all states to add COVID-19 to the list of recommended vaccines for children going to school, but it doesn’t look like Tennessee is going to follow that advice. The move would put the COVID-19 shot on the same...
Group vows to push for legislation to end fees in Tennessee justice system
(The Center Square) — Ever since court fines and fees rose in popularity as a funding mechanism for local criminal justice systems in the 1980s, the advocates for their removal have been scarce. But, of late, more advocates have risen to propose cutting those fines and fees across the...
Tennessee For All Encourages "NO" Vote on Amendment 1
Advocacy group says "right to work" should not be a part of Tennessee Constitution. A Tennessee policy advocacy group, Tennessee for All, is calling on voters to vote "NO" on a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.
Tenn. Gov. Lee rejects CDC guidelines for childhood COIVD-19 immunization
(Mike Osborne) — The Center’s for Disease Control on Thursday recommended states add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for children. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee immediately rejected that proposal. Just hours after a CDC panel announced to recommend change, the governor took to Twitter to...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
Tell us your experience about your experience with disability benefits in Tennessee
Social Security and other disability benefits are meant to be a safety net for people who are unable to work because of a medical condition. However, the process of applying for and remaining eligible to receive benefits can be complicated and frustrating to the people they’re meant to help.
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
Governor Lee assures Tennesseans the state will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. Black bear hit, killed by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On average, there are 11 bears killed by motorists in the park each year. CATCH UP QUICK. Updated: 9 hours ago. Your headlines from 10/21 in 8 minutes or...
838 acres added to Fall Creek Falls State Park with caves home to bats, miles of streams
The park, which has one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States, will be adding an additional 838 acres of land to its site on the Cumberland Plateau.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
