Friday, October 21, 2022
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr Vivek Kak, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Lisa Klink, Principal, Columbia Options with Randy Trudell, Adult Education. 9 AM and 11 AM. (Replay from October 20) Friday on The Bart Hawley Show: Judge Robert Gaecke;...
Saturday, October 23 – Sunday, October 24, 2022
JTV Sports High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend starting today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. 10 PM East Jackson vs Michigan Center (10/14) Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Highlights, High School Football Highlights from all around the Jackson area; Top 5 Plays of the Week.
Events of October 21, 22, and 23, 2022
Zoerman’s Zombies Haunted 3D Experience. A haunted 3D experience brought to you by the creator’s of Zombiewoods and Art 634! This Halloween, the spirits of prisoners past have taken over the artists of Art 634 to create an army of zombies, and finally overcome the torturous Zoerman. Will you escape Zoerman’s Closet in this haunted 3D experience? Only if you can convince the demon baby. Running every Thursday – Sunday, 6pm – 12am through November 6th. 6-8p: Kid-friendly and for the faint of heart. Still creepily 3D, just no actors to scare you. $5/child, $10/adult 8p-12a: Let the scaring begin! $20/person. 634 North Mechanic Street, Jackson.
Thursday, October 20, 2022
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr Vivek Kak, Infectious Disease Specialist, The PIIC Center. Lisa Klink, Principal, Columbia Options with Randy Trudell, Adult Education. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Thursday on The Bart Hawley Show: Judge Robert Gaecke;...
Anthony Parker reacts to being named MLK Medal of Service Award recipient
Jackson, Mich. — Greg O’Connor of WKHM recently spoke with Anthony Parker, 2023 recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Service Award. Parker will be honored at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Saturday, January 14 in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse at Jackson College. He says he’s been attending this annual event for years. “To know that I’ll be the one standing on the stage receiving that award is incredible.”
Old Union Depot, 637 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing
Locals will recognize this week’s Eye Candy as Clara’s, a popular restaurant on Michigan Avenue for nearly 40 years before closing in 2016. The building has recently secured new tenants: Starbucks and Michigan-based restaurant Bobcat Bonnie’s. Starbucks is now open, and Bobcat Bonnie’s is expected to open its doors this coming spring to serve brunch and more.
Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
LAFCU hosts its bi-annual “Shred Day”
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Area Federal Credit Union (LAFCU) hosted its bi-annual ‘Shred-Day’ on Saturday. The event gives the community a chance to bring their unwanted personal documents such as credit cards, tax forms, and bank statements. This free event took place at LAFCU headquarters located at...
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History Meeting
Three years ago, the Mason Area Historical Society hosted author Rod Sadler at their October monthly meeting to discuss a couple of true crimes in mid-Michigan’s local history. This year, he will be back with the group to talk about one more at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Mason Area Historical Museum, 200 E. Ash Street in Mason. Admission is free and the public is invited, but parental discretion is advised.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Michigan doctor receives surprise gift
The celebrity cameo wasn't all, though. Roberts was there to present a $1 million donation to Dr. Okanlami's accessibility programs.
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard October 21, 2022
Hanover-Horton Tri-meet: The Comets won their 20th and 21st match of the season with wins over Hillsdale and Leslie. Natalee Krage finished with 46 assists, Chelsea Russ finished with 22 kills, and Morgan Kuhl finished with 12 kills for the Comets.
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
Hillsdale students should not celebrate Halloween
The beauty of a Midwestern fall is at its peak in October: the flaming colors of the autumn leaves, the crisp air, and the clear sapphire skies are a perfect celebration of the season. Yet one of the most popular days in October is Halloween. While many think of Halloween...
Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in East Lansing are prepared for Halloween. They have their pumpkins and decorations on display. They weren’t prepared for what would take place in the late night hours. News 10 received a tip that Halloween decorations are being stolen from homes east...
