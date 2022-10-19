Read full article on original website
Florida Commission of Ethics recommends removal of Escambia County commissioner
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Commission of Ethics has recommended removing Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill. The announcement came down Friday morning. Part of the recommendation also includes fining Underhill $35,000. Last year, Underhill was found to have misused his position by sharing confidential transcripts from commission meetings. Other...
PSC to host Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola State College is raising awareness for domestic violence in the community next Thursday. The school will host a walk in memory of former PSC Associate Professor Carla Williams, who died back in May due to domestic violence. The walk will be held be at 3 p.m....
First Responder Recruitment and Free Community event to be held in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a First Responder Recruitment and Free Community event in Crestview. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Spanish Trail Park, off Stillwell Blvd. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Crestview...
Matt Gaetz, Rebekah Jones discuss Northwest Florida issues during political forum
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A political forum was broadcast Thursday night from the WSRE Studios in Pensacola. State Senate and House races as well as candidates from the District 1 congressional race took part, giving their pitch to voters with three weeks to go before Election Day. Congressman Matt Gaetz and...
Escambia County Public Schools warned by Florida Department of Education officials
ESCAMBIA, Fla. (WEAR) – Members of the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) say they are losing their patience with Escambia County school district Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith when it comes to Warrington Middle School. Former Senator and FDOE Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. said during a very contentious meeting on...
Escambia County Sheriff says fatal Molino shooting doesn't appear random
MOLINO, Fla. -- Molino residents are concerned after a man was found dead in the middle of the road Thursday night. Deputies say they were called to Cedartown Road at around 5:30 p.m. in response to a bicyclist who was thought to have been hit by a car. When EMS...
Man wanted by Pensacola Police for Wells Fargo bank robbery on Bayou Boulevard
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is wanted by Pensacola Police following a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo bank on Bayou Boulevard Friday afternoon. Pensacola Police responded to the Wells Fargo bank on 4441 Bayou Boulevard at around 3:50 p.m. Police are investigating the scene, along with the Criminal Investigations...
Escambia County deputies investigating armed robbery on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating after an armed robbery took place on Mobile Highway Friday night. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Mobile Highway at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a man approached a male victim and...
Mistrial declared in first trial of Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The trial against a Pensacola dentist will now start from square one. A judge ordered a mistrial Thursday morning in one of several cases against Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles. Stamitoles is accused of inappropriately touching a former employee. Simply put, the trial will start over. That...
Communities Caring at Christmas in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WEAR News is getting ready to host it's Communities Caring at Christmas program in Northwest Florida yet again. The program is the station’s effort to share the true meaning of the holiday with those who are less fortunate. Communities Caring provides new toys, clothing and daily...
Escambia County Sheriff's Office receives $549,000 mental health grant
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has received $549,000 in grant funding to train three deputies to work with mental health clinicians from the Lakeview Center. The sheriff's office applied for the grant in May as part of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Wellness Unit.
Man wanted in Santa Rosa County on charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers need help tracking down a man wanted for fleeing and eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of 30-year-old Mcray Hrabal may be eligible for a reward up to $3,000. Hrabal is described...
Report: Pensacola man arrested for armed bank robbery on Creighton Road
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for robbing a bank at gun point in Pensacola. 48-year-old Dwayne Carlton McDonald, of Pensacola, is charged with robbery with a firearm and weapon offense - use/display of firearm during a felony. According to an arrest report, deputies...
Escambia County deputies investigating man found dead with gunshot wounds in Molino
MOLINO, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Molino Thursday night. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Cedartown Road and Allen Circle at around 5:40 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the man was found laying near...
Deputies: Juvenile hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Possible charges could be pending Wednesday night after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was grazed by a bullet that they accidentally discharged from a firearm they received from another minor. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Westwind Circle and Cerny...
Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility inmates train to become truck drivers
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Inmates at the Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility are hoping to find a new job and a new life once they are released through the Florida Department of Corrections’ CDL program. More than 40 inmates train every week to earn their CDL after they...
Report: Wanted man charged after ramming into Escambia County deputy vehicles
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who rammed into two deputy vehicles after attempting to flee from law enforcement on Wednesday. Russ Hines McNair, 44, of Cantonment, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and for resisting arrest with violence.
Rep. Gaetz explains how safety pause on T-45 fleet impacts Northwest Florida military
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A fleet of the Navy and Marine Corps T-45C Goshawks is now on a safety pause. The Chief of Naval Air Training put the pause in place one week ago. The decision was made after the discovery of an engine blade failure. Friday, Congressman Matt Gaetz spoke...
Navarre woman wanted for multiple drug possession charges in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for multiple charges involving drug possession. Nicole Lynn Yager, 40, of Navarre, is wanted for larceny petit theft, drug possession - controlled substance without prescription, resist officer - obstruct by disguised person, drug equipment possession and/or use, drive with suspended revoked license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduce contraband county detention facility.
Santa Rosa County School District audit finds several errors by district, superintendent
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A recent audit of the Santa Rosa County School District found several errors by the board and superintendent, including a lack of mental health services and misusing access to technology. The report reflects impacts on both current and former students. The Florida Auditor General released...
