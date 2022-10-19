ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Florida Commission of Ethics recommends removal of Escambia County commissioner

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Commission of Ethics has recommended removing Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill. The announcement came down Friday morning. Part of the recommendation also includes fining Underhill $35,000. Last year, Underhill was found to have misused his position by sharing confidential transcripts from commission meetings. Other...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Communities Caring at Christmas in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WEAR News is getting ready to host it's Communities Caring at Christmas program in Northwest Florida yet again. The program is the station’s effort to share the true meaning of the holiday with those who are less fortunate. Communities Caring provides new toys, clothing and daily...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Sheriff's Office receives $549,000 mental health grant

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has received $549,000 in grant funding to train three deputies to work with mental health clinicians from the Lakeview Center. The sheriff's office applied for the grant in May as part of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Wellness Unit.
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man arrested for armed bank robbery on Creighton Road

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for robbing a bank at gun point in Pensacola. 48-year-old Dwayne Carlton McDonald, of Pensacola, is charged with robbery with a firearm and weapon offense - use/display of firearm during a felony. According to an arrest report, deputies...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Juvenile hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Possible charges could be pending Wednesday night after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was grazed by a bullet that they accidentally discharged from a firearm they received from another minor. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Westwind Circle and Cerny...
WEAR

Navarre woman wanted for multiple drug possession charges in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for multiple charges involving drug possession. Nicole Lynn Yager, 40, of Navarre, is wanted for larceny petit theft, drug possession - controlled substance without prescription, resist officer - obstruct by disguised person, drug equipment possession and/or use, drive with suspended revoked license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduce contraband county detention facility.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy