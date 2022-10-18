Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Connection Newspapers
Inclusionary Dreams in Alexandria
If Alexandria wanted to take a carrot-and-stick approach to development, city officials would soon run into a problem. The lure of density is a big fat carrot, which seems to be getting larger each year. But city officials in Richmond are holding all the sticks. Chief among them is the idea of inclusionary zoning, which would require the General Assembly to give Alexandria permission to force developers to build affordable housing.
Virginia Connection Newspapers
Fire Prevention Week in Lorton
Newly dedicated Fire and Rescue Station 19, in Lorton, hosted an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 15 in observance of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. The annual event is intended to help members of the public, at all ages, learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Fire Prevention Week was started by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Public education about lifesaving measures can drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.
Virginia Connection Newspapers
Letter: More Efficient Access to West End Destinations
Detailed planning for the former Landmark Mall continues apace and will provide new retail, medical offices, more than 1,100 multifamily housing units, and park & open space by early 2026. The developer, Foulger-Pratt, will provide additional facilities, including a hotel, condos, townhomes, a fire station, and more retail in later phases. Inova will build a new Alexandria Hospital on the site, with an expected opening in 2028. In short, the area that Foulger-Pratt is rebranding as West End Alexandria, will soon provide both new destinations for existing Alexandria residents and homes for hundreds of new residents. West End Alexandria will also be a transit-accessible, walkable, and bikeable community with a new transit hub on the site.
Comments / 0