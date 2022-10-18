Detailed planning for the former Landmark Mall continues apace and will provide new retail, medical offices, more than 1,100 multifamily housing units, and park & open space by early 2026. The developer, Foulger-Pratt, will provide additional facilities, including a hotel, condos, townhomes, a fire station, and more retail in later phases. Inova will build a new Alexandria Hospital on the site, with an expected opening in 2028. In short, the area that Foulger-Pratt is rebranding as West End Alexandria, will soon provide both new destinations for existing Alexandria residents and homes for hundreds of new residents. West End Alexandria will also be a transit-accessible, walkable, and bikeable community with a new transit hub on the site.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO