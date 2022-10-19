BROWNWOOD, Texas — A local man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on October 19th, 2022. According to court documents, 20-year-old Juan Manuel Santiago Negron pled guilty to breaking in to a home in Brownwood with two other men back on January 30th, 2020. The three robbed an elderly woman at gunpoint. When the woman's dog began barking, Negron stabbed the dog six times with a pocketknife. The woman was also injured after being struck in the head with a handgun.

