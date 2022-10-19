Read full article on original website
Child in Merkel dies after being hit by vehicle
MERKEL, Texas — Merkel police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle. It happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Rose Street. Police said when first responders got there a woman was attempting to perform CPR on the child.
Local 20-year-old sentenced to 40 years in prison
BROWNWOOD, Texas — A local man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on October 19th, 2022. According to court documents, 20-year-old Juan Manuel Santiago Negron pled guilty to breaking in to a home in Brownwood with two other men back on January 30th, 2020. The three robbed an elderly woman at gunpoint. When the woman's dog began barking, Negron stabbed the dog six times with a pocketknife. The woman was also injured after being struck in the head with a handgun.
Man sentenced to ten years in prison for Abilene bank robbery
ABILENE, Texas — An Albuquerque man was sentenced to ten years in prison today. According to a press release, Fernando Enriquez, of Albuquerque, was accused of robbing the Chase Bank in the 3200 block of Rebecca in South Abilene back in March. On Tuesday March 29th, he entered the...
Abilene Animal Shelter finally re-opened after a month long closure
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Animal Shelter reopened earlier this week after an outbreak of parvo and distemper. Parvo and distemper are diseases which impact animals and can spread quick. Shelter leadership said that it infected 70 animals over the month that the shelter was closed. Karen Holland, the...
New COVID-19 boosters available for children ages 5-11
ABILENE, Texas — Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of bivalent COVID-19 boosters in children ages 5 to 11 years old. These vaccines protect against the omicron variant as well as the original COVID-19 strains. With children being back in school and...
Hawley voters to decide on prop that could bring revenue for roads
HAWLEY, Texas — Road conditions are an issue that affect residents in every city. However, the people in Hawley are looking for a solution and they might just get one in this upcoming election. There is a proposition on the ballot that would allow the city to use a...
Abilene Christian University students help preserve campus history
ABILENE, Texas — Pulling old photos, clothing and pictures out of your home may sound like you’re preparing for a garage sale. For Abilene Christian University students like Abbie Waldrop, this is all part of the course. “My grandpa went here until he joined the war,” she said....
