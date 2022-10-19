ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Aquarium of Niagara hosts trick-or-treating event Friday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The aquarium of Niagara welcomed kids Friday night for a free trick-or-treating event ahead of Halloween. Folks also got to enjoy a costume contest, games, and even tarot card readings. More than a dozen local businesses joined in on the fun at "Whirlpool Commons." "Whirlpool...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Are You Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Western New York?

A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Modesty Marketplace hold official rebranding Thursday night

AMHERST, N.Y. — We're celebrating a local boutique in Amherst. Modesty Marketplace is located at 4498 Main St in Amherst and offers modest clothing for women. The owner Julie Algubani says she started the store to provide a more inclusive shopping experience, especially for Muslim Americans like herself. She...
AMHERST, NY
wnypapers.com

Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities

When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Freeze Warning expires for Chautauqua County in early hours of Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold and wet night for the Southern Tier. The Freeze Warning started at Midnight and has since expired. The combination of possible wet conditions and temperatures at or below freezing could have led to a flash freeze overnight. Best to cover or take inside plants that are sensitive to the bitter cold as well as protect any exposed, outdoor plumbing.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Bird Island Wastewater plant gets upgrade funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State and local leaders hope that the Niagara River is going to be a bit cleaner with some upgrades to the plant that treats it. They were out on Unity Island today getting work started on a 55 million-dollar project to upgrade the Bird Island Wastewater Treatment Facility.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Water Authority rates increasing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy