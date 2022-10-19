Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 On Your Side
Aquarium of Niagara hosts trick-or-treating event Friday night
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The aquarium of Niagara welcomed kids Friday night for a free trick-or-treating event ahead of Halloween. Folks also got to enjoy a costume contest, games, and even tarot card readings. More than a dozen local businesses joined in on the fun at "Whirlpool Commons." "Whirlpool...
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Massive “Blizzard Room” One Hour From Buffalo, NY
The cold weather that we have been feeling over the last couple of days here in Buffalo and Southern Ontario may just have been a tease. It looks like Mother Nature will be bringing back the more mild temperatures that we love in mid-autumn here in the Niagara Region. But...
Are You Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Western New York?
A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
Why Do People Forget How To Drive In The Snow In Buffalo?
Snow, sleet, freezing rain, hail, graupel - weather in Western New York has been an adventure recently. We’re no strangers to bad weather in the Buffalo area. In fact, we’ve already gotten a ton of snow already this year. So how is it that the second winter-Esque weather...
Salt barns are stocked and snow plows are being put on, local municipalities prepare for the winter ahead
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday brought a mixture of weather conditions — from sunny skies, to hail — to snow. Packing for your day in Erie County can be difficult. But as the weather is starting to change, local municipalities are preparing for the winter ahead. “How diverse and how wide of a region Erie […]
Paint recycling program launches in Buffalo
A paint recycling program launched in Buffalo Thursday, with an invitation to households, schools, and businesses to recycle leftover paint, stain, and varnish.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
Major Warmup + Patio Weather Coming To Western New York
It is that time of the year in Western New York. You are walking outside to your car this morning and when you get inside temperature reads 39 degrees. You're going to need the heat on in the car. By the time you leave work, it might be 30 degrees warmer and you'll want the air conditioner.
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
2 On Your Side
Snow plows will now be allowed to be outfitted with green lights
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — And once the snowdrops on all of us this winter you might notice a subtle change with some plows around town. Thanks to a change in state law plows will now be allowed to be outfitted with green lights on top of plows. Cheektowaga is one...
Man fights to stay in Buffalo home that was never his
Army veteran James Moye has welcomed friends to the place he's called home on Leroy Avenue for more than 25 years.
2 On Your Side
Modesty Marketplace hold official rebranding Thursday night
AMHERST, N.Y. — We're celebrating a local boutique in Amherst. Modesty Marketplace is located at 4498 Main St in Amherst and offers modest clothing for women. The owner Julie Algubani says she started the store to provide a more inclusive shopping experience, especially for Muslim Americans like herself. She...
wnypapers.com
Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities
When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
Freeze Warning expires for Chautauqua County in early hours of Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold and wet night for the Southern Tier. The Freeze Warning started at Midnight and has since expired. The combination of possible wet conditions and temperatures at or below freezing could have led to a flash freeze overnight. Best to cover or take inside plants that are sensitive to the bitter cold as well as protect any exposed, outdoor plumbing.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
2 On Your Side
Bird Island Wastewater plant gets upgrade funding
BUFFALO, N.Y. — State and local leaders hope that the Niagara River is going to be a bit cleaner with some upgrades to the plant that treats it. They were out on Unity Island today getting work started on a 55 million-dollar project to upgrade the Bird Island Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
2 On Your Side
Erie County Water Authority rates increasing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
Comments / 4