Columbia Missourian
Cook, Missouri passing game have 'get-right' opportunity on homecoming
Brady Cook spoke this week about what he needs to do to improve Missouri’s passing game. He pointed to continued growth in reading defenses and improving on third downs. He discussed the Florida interceptions: He said he needed to hold onto the ball once he saw Luther Burden bumped off his route on the first one, and that he needed to put it on Tauskie Dove’s outside shoulder on the second one.
Columbia Missourian
Assessing Missouri from an outsider’s perspective
Missouri fans know how the first half of the Tigers’ 2022 season went down. They have seen the defense step up, witnessed the ups and downs of an inconsistent offense, were left speechless after a gut-wrenching loss in Auburn and held their breaths as the Tigers went toe-to-toe with Georgia.
Columbia Missourian
Freshman weapons headline Vanderbilt’s visit to Missouri
Entering the season, a freshman receiver was the talk of the town in Columbia. Luther Burden III reconsidered his commitment and took his play to Missouri, becoming the second-highest-ranked recruit in program history. On the flip side of the SEC East, Vanderbilt, a program dealing with mediocre-or-worse play, has the...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's Burden, Lovett probable for Saturday against Vanderbilt
Before the Florida game, Missouri’s injury report was flooded. Barrett Banister, Kris Abrams-Draine and Chad Bailey didn’t play against the Gators, testing the depth at each position group. Two weeks later, after the bye week, only four players are listed out against Vanderbilt for Saturday, with three offensive...
Columbia Missourian
Jefferson City routs Moberly on the road
Jefferson City will roll into the postseason with some serious momentum after running all over Moberly en route to a 58-14 victory Friday in Moberly. In their first matchup since 1957, the Jays' rushing attack came out of the gates hot and never looked back. Seniors Ethan Garnett and Zane Wings capitalized on short fields for the Jays to open the game, as each found the end zone on Jefferson City’s first two drives to put the road team up 14-0 in the blink of an eye.
Columbia Missourian
Live, Laugh, Lose
Now that the regular season is in the books, teams look toward one thing: playoffs. As the season unwinds and fans now face the possibility of ending their journey, the competition begins to heat up as the District tournament is just days away. Blair Oaks dominated Southern Boone 63 to 3 to win its second straight conference championship. Father Tolton squeaked out a win against Fayette 40 to 36. North Callaway shut down Bowling Green 61 to 12. Vianney fell to Helias 59 to 13.
Columbia Missourian
Capital City scores 8 rushing touchdowns to take down Kirksville
Capital City scored a season-high amount of points as it cruised past Kirksville, winning 68-21 on Friday in Jefferson City, and capping off its regular season at 7-2. Coming off a great rushing performance in the 49-6 win against Truman, the Cavaliers stuck to the same game plan. They were led by a monster rushing performance — specifically getting huge games from running backs Jaylan Thomas and Hurley Jacobs — while also making some big plays defensively.
Columbia Missourian
Bowling Green dominates North Callaway in 61-12 win
Bowling Green powered to a 61-12 win against North Callaway on Friday in Kingdom City. The Bowling Green offense was powered by Marcus Starks. On the opening drive, Starks rushed for a 48-yard touchdown. Then he scored on the next drive with a 10-yard run.
Columbia Missourian
Courtney and Nick Haskell announce retirement from Hickman softball program
In 2003, Courtney Haskell took over as Hickman softball's head coach with her husband Nick as an assistant. Now, nearly 20 years later, they have announced their retirement from the program along with other assistant coaches Amy Johnson and Jordan Logan. There have been many memories for the Haskells, almost...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s offense reflects, looks to build momentum after bye week
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook spent his bye week rewinding tape and observing every throw he has made — both good and bad— in all six of the Tigers’ games so far this season. The sophomore signal caller smiled as he replayed his picture-perfect 79-yard touchdown pass to...
Columbia Missourian
Former Tigers OC Heupel among 25 named to Coach of the Year watch list
Tennessee football coach and former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel was one of the 25 coaches listed in the 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, the American Heart Association announced in a release Wednesday. Heupel, now in his second season leading Tennessee, has...
Columbia Missourian
Made in Columbia
Many of Martez Manuel’s favorite memories as a football player at Rock Bridge High School came when former Bruins returned to their alma mater dressed head to toe in the team gear of the college they represented. He’d spot Bryce Banks and Alex Ofodile in the weight room during...
Columbia Missourian
Strong second half lifts Hickman past Belleville West
Hickman fell behind in the first half Friday in Belleville, Illinois, but the Kewpies found a spark in the second half and scored a touchdown with three minutes to defeat Belleville West 22-20. After giving up a touchdown on the previous possession, Hickman running back Tarez Connor ran for a...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman to cross state border in regular season finale
A few years ago, Hickman and Belleville West agreed to a three-year home-and-home series. In the second meeting between the two programs, it is the Kewpies turn to cross the Illinois border to face off against the Maroons. Because of an officials shortage and the number of games being played...
Columbia Missourian
Loeb seeking 20th state title as Rock Bridge readies for MSHSAA semifinal
For the most part, Rock Bridge girls tennis has lived up to its lofty standards this season. The Bruins are 19-3 heading into their MSHSAA Class 3 semifinal showdown against Liberty at 9 a.m. Friday in Springfield. The winner will play either St. Joseph’s Academy or St. Teresa’s Academy in the state final at 3 p.m. Friday.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer looks to find offensive spark in final home game
Missouri soccer is set to host Kentucky at 6 p.m. Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium for the team’s final home game of the regular season. To this point in the season, Missouri has been a much stronger team at home than it has on the road. All five of the Tigers’ wins in 2022 have come at home, producing a winning record (5-3-1). Away from home turf, the Tigers are 0-4-1.
Columbia Missourian
California takes down Hallsville behind QB Kilmer
California hosted Hallsville on Friday and outlasted its guests 41-38 in a grueling Tri-County Conference offensive shootout. It was the Pintos’ first win over Hallsville since Sept. 23, 2016. Both teams finish the season at 4-5. The California running game headed by quarterback Martin Kilmer shredded Hallsville’s defensive unit....
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball knocks off No. 4 Missouri Baptist for second time this season
The Southwell Complex was packed and loud for No. 23 Columbia College volleyball’s 3-1 victory over No. 4 Missouri Baptist. It was the second time the rivals faced off this season, the previous matchup coming in the CC Tri-Match, also at the Southwell Complex, when the at the time unranked Cougars stunned the then No. 1 Spartans with a sweep.
Columbia Missourian
Big plays help Tolton secure win over Fayette, home playoff game
Senior James Lee has made impact plays on both sides of the ball for Tolton all season, and he did so again Friday to ensure the Trailblazers host their first-round district matchup. Lee snagged two crucial interceptions and a key reception to lead Tolton to a 40-36 home win over...
Columbia Missourian
Teams still fighting for position in final week of regular season
North Callaway has quietly put together another solid season. Currently sitting at 6-2, the Thunderbirds are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and are perched at the No. 4 seed in the Class 2 District 2 standings. As of now, the Thunderbirds will have home-field advantage in their...
