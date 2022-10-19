DENVER --  Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night. Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO