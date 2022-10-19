ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Domi scores in overtime as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-3

CHICAGO --  The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks want to establish a hard-working identity, especially at home. They took a step in that direction Friday night. Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the Blackhawks' home opener.
Kuhlman scores tiebreaking goal, Kraken beat Avalanche 3-2

DENVER --  Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night. Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.
Point leads Lightning past Panthers, 3-2 in overtime

SUNRISE, Fla. --  Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Floridas Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into overtime....
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana enters player assistance program

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL and NHLPA's player assistance program. The league entities released a joint statement on Wednesday updating Vrana's status as he enters their protocols, which are designed to help players with a range of matters from mental health to substance abuse.
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's best addition

The 2022-23 NHL regular season is just 10 days old, but it's time to assess what all 32 teams have done thus far -- for better or worse. For this week's Power Rankings, we also identified the best newcomer for every team. How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey...

