ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, and Kevin Wilson preview matchup against Iowa

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urXUP_0ieLsyN600

It’s early in a game week and that means Ryan Day and his coaching staff are preparing for the contest this weekend, this time against West division foe Iowa. Day meets with the media every Tuesday to provide a status on the team and to preview the matchup with the next opponent.

With the Buckeyes coming off of a bye week, there was plenty to discuss, and this time Day was joined by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

if you haven’t had a chance to watch and listen to what Day and the other coaches said, we’ve got the entire press conference here thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook page. Watch below and listen to the coaches talk about the challenges of facing a well-coached team like Iowa, the scar the 2017 game in Iowa City left, the health of the team, and much, much more.

If you are interested in what Day’s counterpart, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, had to say, we have that for you as well.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Scars Remain In OSU Program From 2017 Loss To Iowa

In Ryan Day’s first season with the Ohio State program, in which he served in the roles of quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator, the Buckeyes appeared to be making another run toward the College Football Playoff. That was until they ran into the 5-3 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cleveland.com

Iowa’s lackluster offense can help Ohio State achieve something it hasn’t done in 5 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time Ryan Day revamped Ohio State football’s defensive coaching staff was in 2019, producing one of the nation’s best defenses in the process. It’s also the last time the Buckeyes shut out an opponent in a 42-0 win over Cincinnati. Four years later, Day has once again needed to press the reset button on the defense, and things are trending in the right direction. Now the defense will face an opponent in Iowa that provides the best chance at repeating that feat.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Player Comments Heading Into Ohio State Game

An Iowa offense that is struggling in every phase faces a difficult challenge on Saturday at second ranked Ohio State against a Buckeye defense that is ranked in the top 10 nationally. An efficient run game would help the offense at least stay on the field a little longer but...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Why Iowa's post player refuses to dribble

IOWA CITY, Iowa — What is the first thing kids learn when they play basketball? For most, it's how to dribble. That skill turned out to not be that big of a deal for one of the best post players in the nation. KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt has the story from Iowa's Media Day.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Football Playoff Preview

Playoff football has arrived to southeast Iowa. Several area teams kick-off Friday, October 21, with their sights set on a trip to the UNI-Dome in November. Mid-Prairie opens up the 2A playoff schedule with a trip to Northeast Goose Lake. The Golden Hawks finished the regular season at 5-3 overall, and 3-2 against district opponents. This is Mid-Prairie’s third consecutive playoff appearance, aiming to reach the Dome for the first time in school history. KCII has coverage between the Golden Hawks and Rebels on AM 1380 and FM 102.5, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Columbus Courting More History with Start of Football Playoffs

It’s been a magical season for Columbus Community Wildcats football. 7 wins and being unbeaten until the regular-season finale is easily the best season the Wildcats have put together in over a decade. Now comes a chance to add to history in the making by starting the A playoffs against North Maquoketa tonight.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy