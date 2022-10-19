ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Wofford College

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Au5r_0ieLsxUN00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Wofford College Tuesday night.

Pence spoke as part of Wofford’s Hipp Lecture Series on International Affairs and National Security.

During his speech, the former Vice President shared his thoughts on the state of the world and put a huge emphasis on training a new generation of leaders.

The former vice president took the stage at Wofford College to a packed house. He said this is a challenging time for our country.

“Inflation at a 40-year high, gas prices are through the roof, a crisis at our border like none we’ve ever seen in our history, a national debt piling up,” said Pence.

Pence spoke on President Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan.

Sandwich-maker to create 300 jobs in Greenwood Co.

“Nothing of that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan will ever diminish the service or the sacrifice of the men and women serving in Afghanistan, defending our freedom,” said Pence.

He called for a new Congress that will meet what he said is our first obligation.

“Give our soldiers, sailors, airman, marine and coast guard the resources they need to accomplish their mission and defend this nation,” he said.

Pence also hit on topics like the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the economy and where he believed the country’s strength originates.

“From three sources throughout our history: our faith, our freedom and our vast natural resources,” said Pence.

He said people shouldn’t only think about the next election, but the next generation.

“I want to challenge you to make a lifelong commitment to become men and women of integrity,” said Pence. “Foundations poured into your life academically, but also, the obligation that you have to give back.”

Current and former students who attended said they learned a lot.

“I just thought it was cool to hear him say his challenges for us and what he thought and what he did during the White House time,” said freshman Geneva Kowveidu.

“The political situation in the U.S. is kind of tense right now,” said alumnus Levi Cromer. “There are certain politicians that kind of have their finger on maybe, what’s going on or some of the key issues that might be coming up at the midterms and I thought Mike Pence would be a good person to listen to.”

They also held a question-and-answer portion at the end where students were able to ask the former vice president questions.

Watch the full lecture along with the student Q&A:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Buzz: Jill Biden's contradictory message, Trump still president, and Pompeo's next step

First lady Jill Biden has finally hit the campaign trail ahead of next month’s election. In a Tennessee stop last week, she preached unity at a fundraiser. “Governing isn’t a game. There’s no us versus them. No teams to root for or against,” Biden said. She even talked about winning over some Republicans to help with her husband’s agenda. “Just imagine what he could do with a few more partners,” she said.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
960 The Ref

Vote for Trump in 2024? Pence says 'there might be somebody else I prefer.'

Former Vice President Mike Pence indicated Wednesday that he might not be inclined to vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024 should he launch another White House bid. Asked by a student at Georgetown University if he would vote for Trump if he is the nominee in 2024, Pence replied, “there might be somebody else I prefer,” an apparent nod to his own presidential ambitions.
IOWA STATE
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
TEXAS STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy