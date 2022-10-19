AMHERST – No. 6 University of Massachusetts men’s hockey had six different goal scorers and 13 players record at least one point in the squad’s 7-1 victory over Union on Friday night at the Mullins Center. With the win, the Minutemen improved to 3-0-1, while the Dutchmen fell to 2-4-1. “I got a lot of questions this week about if I was worried about a letdown after last weekend and I wasn’t going into tonight,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. “I thought the kids practiced really hard all week, and I’m impressed with this group. They’ve been very consistent. Tonight was a really solid 60 minutes; other than a little bit of puck mismanagement, I didn’t think we gave up a lot. The special teams are outstanding. It’s great that we were able to get Henry Graham in there, but that was a really good follow-up game after the highs of last weekend. It was a really solid game for the group.”

