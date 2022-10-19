ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

A Manny Machado vs. Bryce Harper NLCS? Why this meeting was inevitable -- and unlikely

Bryce Harper's biggest strength as a hitter has always been his discipline at the plate, waiting for the right pitch to unleash his controlled fury. Fall behind him in the count and watch out -- he has hit .446 in his career when putting a 1-0 pitch into play and .435 this season. That's the situation Yu Darvish faced in the fourth inning of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series with a 1-0 count and the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres still scoreless.
ESPN

The Giants set the stage for rookie success back in the spring

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants started a rookie at right tackle, tight end, outside linebacker and safety on Sunday in a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Their second-round pick, Wan’Dale Robinson, was essentially their No. 1 wide receiver despite playing just 14 snaps in his first game back from a knee injury.
ESPN

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's best addition

The 2022-23 NHL regular season is just 10 days old, but it's time to assess what all 32 teams have done thus far -- for better or worse. For this week's Power Rankings, we also identified the best newcomer for every team. How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey...

