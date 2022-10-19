ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way

Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
FLORIDA STATE
People

10-Ft. Alligator Spotted on a Florida Beach

The animal reportedly emerged from the ocean, sunned itself and then went back into the water A large alligator was spotted on a Florida beach on Friday, sunning itself before heading back into the ocean. The animal was reportedly around 10-ft. long, according to Kyle Hussey, who saw and photographed the animal as it swam to shore from the ocean at Melbourne Beach.  After laying on the beach for about 10 minutes, the alligator went back to the ocean. The National Ocean Service said alligators typically aren't found in the...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

The power of the second-hand — Florida’s thrift and resale stores

Thrift shopping is on the rise. According to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report, this year’s second hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from last year’s $96 billion market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?

With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
FLORIDA STATE

