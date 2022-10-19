Read full article on original website
Related
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
Creepy Facts You Didn't Know About Florida
It's fall, y'all! And that means it's time to get in the mood for everything spooky and creepy. To kick off the celebration, here's a list of creepy Florida facts that'll keep you up at night.
WATCH: ‘To the Rescue: the State of Animal Welfare in Central Florida’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Economic struggles mean some families have been forced to face the gut-wrenching choice of making ends meet or giving up their pets. >>> STREAM THE SPECIAL LIVE AT 12:30 P.M. SUNDAY <<<. 9 Family Connection digs into the help that is available now and explains how...
10NEWS
Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida bees
Tens of thousands of bee hives were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Beekeepers are now racing the clock to help their surviving bees and raise new ones.
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam pair safe, stream back online after Hurricane Ian
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is back online and the eagle couple is safe and have rebuilt their nest following damage from Hurricane Ian.
The mystery behind one of the most popular abandoned places in Florida
As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in the state of Florida.
This Is The Spookiest Graveyard In Florida
Cheapism got curious and found the creepiest graveyard in every state.
'I've Had the Vibrio Vulnificus That Is Plaguing Florida'
The doctor said it was lucky that I went to the hospital—you only have 48 hours before you succumb.
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
The Best Zoos in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Visiting a zoo can be an educational outing that can allow you to see animals and have experiences that would otherwise be off-limits. Thankfully, there are plenty of zoos in Florida from which to choose. And Florida's climate allows zoos to exhibit tropical and subtropical plants and animals.
At the Table newsletter: 3 reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, here in PB County
Three reasons to plan a visit to Florida's oldest steakhouse, located right here in PB County. We’ve got a particularly meaty dining newsletter today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward...
10-Ft. Alligator Spotted on a Florida Beach
The animal reportedly emerged from the ocean, sunned itself and then went back into the water A large alligator was spotted on a Florida beach on Friday, sunning itself before heading back into the ocean. The animal was reportedly around 10-ft. long, according to Kyle Hussey, who saw and photographed the animal as it swam to shore from the ocean at Melbourne Beach. After laying on the beach for about 10 minutes, the alligator went back to the ocean. The National Ocean Service said alligators typically aren't found in the...
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
bungalower
Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home
Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Florida's 'Number One Attraction' Before 'Disney' Is Even More Magical
More people should head here instead of visiting the mouse.
Florida Weekly
The power of the second-hand — Florida’s thrift and resale stores
Thrift shopping is on the rise. According to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report, this year’s second hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from last year’s $96 billion market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach...
fox35orlando.com
How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?
With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
Comments / 1