ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

DNA collected from witness in SDSU gang-rape case, lawyer says

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

As prosecutors continue to evaluate whether charges should be filed in an alleged gang rape involving a 17-year-old girl and former SDSU football players, an attorney for the young woman said Tuesday that detectives recently collected a DNA sample from another witness.

Attorney Dan Gilleon said the sample was collected early this month from a 17-year-old girl who was at the party the night of the reported rape, he said. The revelation prompted questions about the status of the case, with one TV station reporting that the investigation had been returned to the San Diego Police Department.

However, investigations often continue after cases are submitted to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office for review, and sometimes even up to trial.

Neither police officials nor the District Attorney's Office would elaborate on whether additional investigation has taken place, but a spokesman for the office said Tuesday that the investigation had not been returned to the Police Department — which, if it had been, could have indicated there isn't enough evidence to file charges.

A spokesman with the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday the case remains under review.

Monday marked one year since the young woman said she was led into a bedroom at an off-campus house party, thrown face first onto a bed and assaulted for roughly 90 minutes. She left the room bloodied and bruised, with her body piercings ripped out.

She reported the rape the next day. Several months later, the woman filed a lawsuit accusing then-Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, and two former Aztecs, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, as being among the men who raped her. The Bills have since cut Araiza. The players and their attorneys have either declined comment or denied the allegations.

The San Diego Police Department spent more than nine months investigating the incident before submitting the case to the District Attorney's Office for review. Police officials said more than 20 investigative personnel obtained 10 search warrants, reviewed more than three terabytes of digital evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses.

Police have not publicly named any suspects, and no criminal charges have been filed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet

A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby

SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim, 42, Stabbed in North Park by 2 Attackers

A 42-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he was stabbed by two attackers in the North Park area of San Diego. The victim was at 3900 Georgia Street at 1:12 a.m. when he was approached by two male suspects who both started to cut him multiple times on the arm and head, San Diego Police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area

A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”

A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ARREST MADE IN MURDER OF JASIAH WHITE

October 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - El Cajon Police today announce the arrest of Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon for the August 19 murder of Jasiah White. White was shot multiple times in an outdoor parking lot at 441 Dominguez. “Detectives learned the two men were acquainted and had...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy