Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star
Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
Red Wings dealt indefinite Jakub Vrana blow as he enters assistance program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana missed the team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. The team listed him as being out for “personal reasons.” There was no official timetable for his return, but it doesn’t seem like the Czechian forward will return any time soon.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins & Blackhawks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to go all-in this season as the team is off to a flying start and showing no sign they’ll be slowing down any time soon. While at this point it doesn’t feel like any major moves are around the corner, this could very well change closer to the trade deadline as the Penguins will be loading up for another Cup run. Insert Chicago Blackhawks’ superstar winger Patrick Kane, who is the biggest fish on the trade market this season. Recently, beloved TSN reporter Craig Button sees the Penguins as one of the logical trade destinations for him this season.
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
Report: Ozzie Guillen could make surprising return to manage ex-team
Ozzie Guillen has not managed at the MLB in a decade, but one team is apparently looking into bringing him back. The Chicago White Sox will interview Guillen for their managerial position next week, according to Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago. The two sides have had preliminary discussions, and Guillen has previously said he would listen if the team approached him about replacing Tony La Russa.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More
The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday
The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
Yardbarker
Petr Mrazek Injured, Blackhawks Recall Arvid Soderblom
The Chicago Blackhawks have shuffled goalies for the first time this season. Petr Mrazek suffered an injury during Friday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings, resulting in Arvid Soderblom getting the call from the Rockford IceHogs. Mrazek exited after the second period due to what he deemed...
Yardbarker
3 Blackhawks Off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23
It’s no secret that the Chicago Blackhawks are still a ways away from being considered contenders. However, that doesn’t mean those who are there to play won’t be putting in the work, night in and night out. After all, these are professional athletes that want to win. Even if their circumstances make that a tougher achievement to reach.
lastwordonsports.com
Colorado Avalanche Forward Out Long Term With Injury
Playing the tough sport that we love the most comes at a price. It is tough and physically demanding. Between delivering hits and sacrificing the body to block shots, it all comes at a price. One star is already down with injury and that is Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblad. Another huge blow landed on another team’s doorstep. Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog is out long-term.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
NHL
NHL launches 'The Next Golden Era is Now' ad campaign
Partners with Highdive for video that highlights League's young stars. This is the golden age of hockey. The NHL partnered with Highdive to launch an exciting new ad campaign called "The Next Golden Era is Now." The first 30 second video spot premiered this week and starts with the question,...
Yardbarker
Chicago Blackhawks Reverse Retro Jersey Revealed for 2022-23
The NHL and adidas unveiled the 2022-23 Reverse Retro jerseys Thursday, with retro orange and black colors for the NHL shield. The Chicago Blackhawks' Reverse Retro jersey for the 2022-23 season is based on the 1938 uniform. The black and red colors are inverted with the "CHICAGO" wordmark, inspired by the 2019 Winter Classic crest across the chest.
Yardbarker
NHL Friday bets: A +560 play for Detroit-Chicago
We have three games tonight in the NHL, and while I see value in each, I'd like to give extra attention to one game in particular: Detroit vs. Chicago. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider 1+ point each (+560 CZR) I've been noodling on how best to...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Home Opener
Chicago plays their first home game at the United Center of the 2022-23 season against Detroit. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After a three-game road trip to start the season, the Blackhawks return to the United Center to play the...
FOX Sports
Chicago takes on Seattle after overtime victory
Seattle Kraken (1-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects Report: Kasper & Wallinder Shining Early
The prospect pool for the Detroit Red Wings has reached new depths with the addition of Steve Yzerman as general manager (GM) back in April 2019. In particular, he has found fantastic talent playing in European leagues, primarily the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Two prospects playing in the SHL this...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
