fox2detroit.com
Lyft driver fatally shot in the head by 19-year-old passenger, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old is now in custody for the shooting death of a Lyft driver early Friday morning. The 49-year-old Eastpointe woman picked up the passenger at a Walmart just before 5 a.m. but before she would get to the destination to drop him off, she was shot in the head.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster disappearance: Police detail timeline after months of searching Macomb County landfill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Friday that Zion Foster's body was not found after months of searching a Macomb County landfill. The decision was made last week to stop looking for the teen's body. Investigators had been searching for the 17-year-old's remains after her cousin said she died,...
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
Tv20detroit.com
Man shot multiple times by stranger upset over where he parked on public street in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I didn't know he was dead angry about me parking in front of a tree," said the victim in a shooting that Taylor police are calling "unprovoked." That victim, we're calling J.D., does not want his real name used or his face shown because he has no idea who the man is who shot him.
Update: 19-year-old arrested in connection to early morning Pontiac homicide
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old man after a 49-year-old woman was found in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back of her head in Pontiac early this morning.The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the intersections of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street.As deputies were headed to the scene, dispatchers alerted them that a black male was seen fleeing the location on foot.When they arrived at the scene, witnesses flagged them over to a silver Nissan Versa that struck a utility pole.Deputies discovered the woman, who was driving the vehicle, had a gunshot wound to the back of her head.The scene was secured, and a K9 Unit initiated a track in the direction of the male that was observed leaving the scene.Officials say that the woman, a 49-year-old from Eastpointe, was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital.Investigators discovered that she had been working as a Lyft driver when the incident occurred.Deputies located the 19-year-old male suspect, of Pontiac, Friday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident.The suspect is currently at the Oakland County Jail and is being interviewed by detectives.
Man shot multiple times takes video while chasing shooter on I-94
A man shot in the jaw and hand took a video of the gunman's vehicle, hoping it leads to an arrest in an unprovoked shooting.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Tv20detroit.com
Mother of man shot, killed outside Hazel Park business speaks out
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A father of five lost his life Friday morning in a shooting outside of his workplace in Hazel Park. Chana Berry is the mother of the victim, she told 7 Action News, "He didn’t deserve to die out here like this." According to...
Woman barricaded inside Detroit home with multiple weapons surrenders, ending situation peacefully
People are being told to stay away from a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side as police are on the scene of a woman barricaded inside a home with multiple weapons, just hours after an unrelated standoff came to an end.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at workplace in Hazel Park
A shooting was reported at the property, which is located on 10 Mile and Vance, near Dequindre in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between employees at the LG Energy Solution building.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Standoff with woman who reportedly stabbed boyfriend ends peacefully
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a barricaded situation at a home Wednesday has ended peacefully after more than eight hours. Police say they were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Artesian Street near Tireman Avenue on a report of domestic violence. A woman, who reportedly is...
Tv20detroit.com
Police seeking 3 suspects, 2 vehicles after gunshots fired at off-duty Detroit officer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with identifying suspects connected to a shooting involving an off-duty officer last week. The incident happened Oct. 10 just before 4 p.m. on Fielding Street near Vassar Drive. The Detroit Police Department says an off-duty officer was sitting in...
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after victim shot 4 times in unprovoked drive-by shooting in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a vehicle after they say a victim was shot during an unprovoked drive-by shooting Sept. 27. Police said someone in a silver four-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6 fired at the victim in the area of Telegraph Road and I-94.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit woman charged for non-fatally stabbing 2-year-old grandson
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Alisha Caver, 56, of Detroit, for the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. Carver has been charged with child abuse first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. Detroit police officers were dispatched on...
fox2detroit.com
'A hero': Detroit teen disarms mother during barricaded situation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are praising a 15-year-old boy who they say disarmed his mother during a barricaded situation Wednesday. The woman, who police say has mental illnesses, was barricaded inside a home in the 7700 block of Artesian with her boyfriend, teen son, and a 2-year-old girl. The woman was armed with a knife and gun.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects in stolen Jeep caught after rash of Bloomfield Township vehicle break-ins
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are facing charges after authorities say broke into numerous vehicles in Bloomfield Township last week. Marcus Hobson and Raymone Thomas were caught after fleeing a traffic stop Oct. 13. Police said they had received numerous reports of break-ins between 10 a.m. and...
downriversundaytimes.com
Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen
WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue. The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck,...
