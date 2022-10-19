PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old man after a 49-year-old woman was found in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back of her head in Pontiac early this morning.The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the intersections of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street.As deputies were headed to the scene, dispatchers alerted them that a black male was seen fleeing the location on foot.When they arrived at the scene, witnesses flagged them over to a silver Nissan Versa that struck a utility pole.Deputies discovered the woman, who was driving the vehicle, had a gunshot wound to the back of her head.The scene was secured, and a K9 Unit initiated a track in the direction of the male that was observed leaving the scene.Officials say that the woman, a 49-year-old from Eastpointe, was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital.Investigators discovered that she had been working as a Lyft driver when the incident occurred.Deputies located the 19-year-old male suspect, of Pontiac, Friday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident.The suspect is currently at the Oakland County Jail and is being interviewed by detectives.

