Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Update: 19-year-old arrested in connection to early morning Pontiac homicide

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old man after a 49-year-old woman was found in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back of her head in Pontiac early this morning.The incident happened at about 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the intersections of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street.As deputies were headed to the scene, dispatchers alerted them that a black male was seen fleeing the location on foot.When they arrived at the scene, witnesses flagged them over to a silver Nissan Versa that struck a utility pole.Deputies discovered the woman, who was driving the vehicle, had a gunshot wound to the back of her head.The scene was secured, and a K9 Unit initiated a track in the direction of the male that was observed leaving the scene.Officials say that the woman, a 49-year-old from Eastpointe, was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital.Investigators discovered that she had been working as a Lyft driver when the incident occurred.Deputies located the 19-year-old male suspect, of Pontiac, Friday afternoon. He was taken into custody without incident.The suspect is currently at the Oakland County Jail and is being interviewed by detectives.
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: Standoff with woman who reportedly stabbed boyfriend ends peacefully

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a barricaded situation at a home Wednesday has ended peacefully after more than eight hours. Police say they were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Artesian Street near Tireman Avenue on a report of domestic violence. A woman, who reportedly is...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township

The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit woman charged for non-fatally stabbing 2-year-old grandson

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Alisha Caver, 56, of Detroit, for the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. Carver has been charged with child abuse first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. Detroit police officers were dispatched on...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

'A hero': Detroit teen disarms mother during barricaded situation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are praising a 15-year-old boy who they say disarmed his mother during a barricaded situation Wednesday. The woman, who police say has mental illnesses, was barricaded inside a home in the 7700 block of Artesian with her boyfriend, teen son, and a 2-year-old girl. The woman was armed with a knife and gun.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen

WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue. The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck,...
DETROIT, MI

