Elyria, OH

lorainccc.edu

Absolute Machine Tools looks to LCCC for automation training

With an early College Credit Plus start, Avon High School junior Mason Moreck is on track to earn three LCCC degrees along with his high school diploma. To ramp up its robotics and automation department Absolute Machine Tools turns to LCCC's bachelor of applied science in smart manufacturing. After losing...
