bloomingtonian.com

Local firefighters extinguish brush and wildland fires Friday

The Monroe Fire Protection District fought a 1-2 acre brush fire Friday, while firefighters in Brown County responded to a woods fire off Upper Schooner Creek Road Friday evening. Most of Central Indiana remained under a Red Flag Warning Friday, which means a combination of low humidity, warm temperatures, and...
BROWN COUNTY, IN

