Wisconsin Scores Three Unanswered Goals as #10 UMD Drops 3rd Straight
DULUTH, Minn.- The 10th ranked UMD men’s hockey team opening up a four game homestand on Friday, falling to Wisconsin 5 to 2. Luke Loheit and Blake Biondi would be the goal scorers for the Bulldogs. UMD (2-3) will once again face off against Wisconsin on Saturday. Puck drop...
Prep Volleyball: Duluth East Notches Win #13 in Sweep Against Duluth Marshall
DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth East volleyball would pick up their 13th win of the season on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets. The Greyhounds (13-9) will next play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Roseville on Friday in Moorhead.
Mirage Head Coach Emma Stauber Re-Signs with the Minnesota Whitecaps
PROCTOR, Minn.- Emma Stauber will once again be suiting up for the Minnesota Whitecaps this season. As Stauber re-signed with the team on Friday. Stauber who is also the head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, has been with the Whitecaps since 2018. Just last season she appeared in 15 games,...
#10 Bulldogs Hoping to Bounce Back vs. Badgers
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is eager to get back on the ice after dropping two consecutive games in Mankato this past weekend. They’ll look to turn things around back at home this weekend as they welcome in a winless Wisconsin Badger squad. Overall, Wisconsin has...
Top Play of the Week 10/21
ESKO, Minn- Nolan Witt of Esko football earns our top play of the week. The Eskomos completed a perfect 8-0 regular season on Wednesday with a 54-0 win over Duluth East.
Prep Football: Esko & Grand Rapids Complete Perfect Regular Seasons, Two Harbors Extends Win Streak to 3
DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Esko and Grand Rapids football teams completed perfect regular seasons on Wednesday. The Eskomos would grab a road win at Duluth East 54-0 to finish at 8-0. And Grand Rapids pitched a shutout against Duluth Denfeld 31-0 to go 8-0 on the regular season. In other...
Annual Tipping Of The Roses, Volunteers Wanted
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you’ve ever wondered what happens to the beautiful red flowers at the Rose Garden in Leif Erickson Park during winter, you are in luck. Saturday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon the public is invited to help out in the Annual Tipping of the Roses.
UMD Teamsters Workers Prepare To Strike Oct. 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Some UMD employees are getting ready to strike Saturday, Oct. 29. The nearly 200 employees are members of Teamsters Local 320 and include dining services, custodians, and ground crews. The upcoming strike at UMD will last through the following Tuesday. This strike is part of the...
Minnesota Fire Chiefs Gather At The DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Many of those who often put their lives at risk for us every day, are gathering in Duluth for the next few days. The Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association is using the time to share knowledge, solve challenges facing their departments, and learn about some of the new technology in fighting fires. Almost 550 chiefs and firefighters are here.
Get Involved in Pollution Prevention Through “Adopt a Drain” Program
DULUTH, Minn.– Have you ever seen a storm drain that’s barely recognizable due to the litter that has piled up? Now you can take matters into your own hands and claim a drain to clear. The city of Duluth’s initiative encourages residents to choose a specific storm water...
Duluth Traverse Completed Additions
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth and Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores, also known as COGGS, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of multiple segments of the Duluth Traverse. The Duluth Traverse is a multi-use biking and hiking trail that runs the full length of the...
Coffee Conversation: Local Singer-Songwriter Preston Gunderson Previews New Album
DULUTH, Minn. — Preston Gunderson came by the morning show to play a few tunes and talk about his new album “Fall.”. Gunderson has an album release show coming up Saturday, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and he’ll be on at 8:30 p.m. at The Southern Theater in Minneapolis.
Gordon Residents Hold Rally Pushing For Post Office To Stay Open
GORDON, Wis. — Several dozen people turned out for a rally on Thursday pushing for the post office to stay open in Gordon, Wisconsin. Residents organized the event and say that losing the building will hurt those who already travel to the Gordon post office for their mail if it’s not delivered to their homes.
Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
Coffee Conversation: Shaping A Healthier Community
DULUTH, Minn. — Shaping a Healthier Community is an annual event coming up to highlight the latest findings about the health of the Duluth community. Kim Nordin came by this morning to describe the event going on October 26. At the event they will be focusing on 4 current...
Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown
DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside. Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.
UPDATE: Hibbing PD Investigating Woman Removing Flyer From Mailbox, Woman Confessed
UPDATE (October 21, 12:10 p.m.) — The Hibbing woman who was caught on video putting a flyer into a mailbox and taking another one out, has confessed. Hibbing Police learned that the 61-year-old woman was volunteering to distribute campaign materials. A member from the specific campaign called her after watching the footage and she admitted to taking the pamphlet from the mailbox.
Fire Destroys Duluth Lakeside Neighborhood Garage, Items Inside
DULUTH, Minn. – A fire destroyed a garage, a vintage car, and other items inside it Thursday evening in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood. The Duluth Fire Department says they got word around 8:36 p.m. on October 20, 2022, of a fire inside a detached two car garage on the 3400 block of East Superior Street, near Washington Square.
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Farmer’s Market Festival Of The Season
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Farmer’s Market Festival of the Season will be back for its 17th year on November 5. Lois Hoffbauer, who has been involved in the Farmer’s Market for 40 years came on the morning show with some handmade items to talk about it.
Taste At Fitger’s Event Postponed Until Spring Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — One of Fitger’s biggest fundraising events this fall has been postponed. It’s the Taste at Fitger’s event where Duluthians are invited to sample all types of local food at booths throughout the Fitger’s complex. Funds gathered through the ticket sales goes to...
