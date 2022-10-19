ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Wisconsin Scores Three Unanswered Goals as #10 UMD Drops 3rd Straight

DULUTH, Minn.- The 10th ranked UMD men’s hockey team opening up a four game homestand on Friday, falling to Wisconsin 5 to 2. Luke Loheit and Blake Biondi would be the goal scorers for the Bulldogs. UMD (2-3) will once again face off against Wisconsin on Saturday. Puck drop...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mirage Head Coach Emma Stauber Re-Signs with the Minnesota Whitecaps

PROCTOR, Minn.- Emma Stauber will once again be suiting up for the Minnesota Whitecaps this season. As Stauber re-signed with the team on Friday. Stauber who is also the head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, has been with the Whitecaps since 2018. Just last season she appeared in 15 games,...
PROCTOR, MN
FOX 21 Online

#10 Bulldogs Hoping to Bounce Back vs. Badgers

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is eager to get back on the ice after dropping two consecutive games in Mankato this past weekend. They’ll look to turn things around back at home this weekend as they welcome in a winless Wisconsin Badger squad. Overall, Wisconsin has...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Top Play of the Week 10/21

ESKO, Minn- Nolan Witt of Esko football earns our top play of the week. The Eskomos completed a perfect 8-0 regular season on Wednesday with a 54-0 win over Duluth East.
ESKO, MN
FOX 21 Online

Annual Tipping Of The Roses, Volunteers Wanted

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you’ve ever wondered what happens to the beautiful red flowers at the Rose Garden in Leif Erickson Park during winter, you are in luck. Saturday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon the public is invited to help out in the Annual Tipping of the Roses.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Teamsters Workers Prepare To Strike Oct. 29

DULUTH, Minn. – Some UMD employees are getting ready to strike Saturday, Oct. 29. The nearly 200 employees are members of Teamsters Local 320 and include dining services, custodians, and ground crews. The upcoming strike at UMD will last through the following Tuesday. This strike is part of the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Fire Chiefs Gather At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Many of those who often put their lives at risk for us every day, are gathering in Duluth for the next few days. The Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association is using the time to share knowledge, solve challenges facing their departments, and learn about some of the new technology in fighting fires. Almost 550 chiefs and firefighters are here.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Traverse Completed Additions

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth and Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores, also known as COGGS, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of multiple segments of the Duluth Traverse. The Duluth Traverse is a multi-use biking and hiking trail that runs the full length of the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Gordon Residents Hold Rally Pushing For Post Office To Stay Open

GORDON, Wis. — Several dozen people turned out for a rally on Thursday pushing for the post office to stay open in Gordon, Wisconsin. Residents organized the event and say that losing the building will hurt those who already travel to the Gordon post office for their mail if it’s not delivered to their homes.
GORDON, WI
FOX 21 Online

Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Shaping A Healthier Community

DULUTH, Minn. — Shaping a Healthier Community is an annual event coming up to highlight the latest findings about the health of the Duluth community. Kim Nordin came by this morning to describe the event going on October 26. At the event they will be focusing on 4 current...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Plans in the Works for Former Bagley Building Downtown

DULUTH, Minn.–The new owner of the former Bagley Jewelry building in downtown Duluth gave us a tour today of the historic property and an update on what’s moving inside. Maria McKechnie is the new owner of the building. She’ll be moving her current business, Northland Special Events, inside of the Bagley Building after housing her business across the street for nearly the past decade. McKechnie tells us she’s more than thrilled to anchor on West Superior Street for years to come.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Hibbing PD Investigating Woman Removing Flyer From Mailbox, Woman Confessed

UPDATE (October 21, 12:10 p.m.) — The Hibbing woman who was caught on video putting a flyer into a mailbox and taking another one out, has confessed. Hibbing Police learned that the 61-year-old woman was volunteering to distribute campaign materials. A member from the specific campaign called her after watching the footage and she admitted to taking the pamphlet from the mailbox.
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire Destroys Duluth Lakeside Neighborhood Garage, Items Inside

DULUTH, Minn. – A fire destroyed a garage, a vintage car, and other items inside it Thursday evening in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood. The Duluth Fire Department says they got word around 8:36 p.m. on October 20, 2022, of a fire inside a detached two car garage on the 3400 block of East Superior Street, near Washington Square.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Taste At Fitger’s Event Postponed Until Spring Of 2023

DULUTH, Minn. — One of Fitger’s biggest fundraising events this fall has been postponed. It’s the Taste at Fitger’s event where Duluthians are invited to sample all types of local food at booths throughout the Fitger’s complex. Funds gathered through the ticket sales goes to...
DULUTH, MN

