Boise man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 21
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed Wednesday after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 in Ada County, Idaho State Police reported. While driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 56-year-old crashed as the highway curved. The incident happened at milepost 9.5 around 5 p.m. On Thursday, the Ada...
Highway 20 crash leaves pedestrian dead
MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 20, near milepost 254, left a pedestrian dead Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 10 p.m. to find that a westbound Ford Aerostar hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway at the time.
Boise Police make DUI arrest in incident that blocked Fairview for more than two hours
BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is in the Ada County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence after an incident that had Boise Police blocking a section of Fairview Avenue for more than two hours Friday morning. Officers began investigating at about 1:52 a.m. According to the...
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR (October 19, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 9:49 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near milepost 254. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Ford Aerostar, operated...
Hwy. 20 Fatal, Malheur Co., Oct. 20
On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 9:49 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 254. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Ford Aerostar, operated by Florentinus Micheli (42) of Nyssa, struck a pedestrian, identified as Cory Easom (52) of Ontario, who was in the westbound lane at the time of the collision. It is not known why Easom was in the roadway. Easom sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Micheli sustained non-life-threatening injuries. OSP was assisted by Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Vale Fire and EMS, Treasure Valley Paramedics and ODOT.
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
MULTI-VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 84 IN MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 11:13 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 378. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound black Freightliner towing a flatbed trailer, operated by...
4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported. While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.
Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84
ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
Idaho Man Sentenced for Crash That Killed Boise Woman
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Parma man has been sentenced for a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and backed up traffic for hours in Boise in May of 2021. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office announced 29-year-old Dalton Leonard on Friday was ordered to spend three months in jail with work release and ten years probation after entering a guilty plea to vehicular manslaughter back in June. Dalton had been driving east on Interstate 84 on May 11, 2021 when he struck a semi-truck hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber causing it to cross the median and hit another truck. The semi caught on fire and nine other vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Idaho State Police, debris from the crash struck 27-year-old Julia Goodwin, knocking her unconscious; her car was found half a mile from where it had been hit. Goodwin was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The crash blocked traffic in both directions for most of the day. "Mr. Leonard was found to have THC, the main psychoactive compound of marijuana, in his blood at the time of the crash. In August 2021, he was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. In June 2022, the defendant pled guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter," according to the Prosecutor's Office. Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller ordered Dalton to give up his driver's license for three years. ISP said three other people were taken to the hospital that day with minor injuries.
Boise traffic stop leads to standoff with armed man, police on Fairview
More than a dozen officers responded when a man with a gun refused to get out of his car. The incident ended peacefully Friday morning, Ada County Dispatch said.
Parma man sentenced for vehicular manslaughter in deadly 2021 crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A 29-year-old Parma man has been sentenced for vehicle manslaughter for causing a 2021 crash on Interstate 84 that involved nine vehicles and killed a 27-year-old woman. Dalton Leonard was sentenced on Oct. 13 to 90 days in jail with the option of work release and...
Boise Police introduces new wellness K9 after previous dog retires
BOISE, Idaho — This year we introduced you to Clover, the Boise Police Wellness K9. Clover was the first wellness K9 for BPD, and was loved department-wide. Life can be tough though, even for perfect little pups like Clover. “Clover retired out. She had some lingering anxiety issues from...
ACHD: Roundabouts are safer and will take getting used to
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) supports the two-lane roundabout on the corner of Eagle Road and Amity Road for safety reasons. "Roundabouts just inherently make people drive slower. They cut down on the conflict points that can occur. So, they're gonna be a lot safer compared to a traffic signal or even an all-way stop control in the right situation," ACHD Traffic Engineer Supervisor, Colby GeDeros said. "We're asking people to learn something new. If they've been driving for several years or very few years, it's a whole new thing to learn."
Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday
An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
New Plymouth resident finds 3.5 foot alligator
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. First, Idaho Fish and Game reported multiple sightings of a mountain lion along the Boise River on Monday, warning people to be vigilant; that’s not all that uncommon in our area. But Friday’s news was: A New...
Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho
UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
Caldwell Police swear in four new officers, including deputy chief
BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department swore in new Deputy Police Chief Shawn Sopoaga Thursday night alongside three other new Caldwell officers. Sopoaga comes from the Boise Police Department (BPD), where he served as a lieutenant for roughly one year. Previously, Sopoaga worked in law enforcement for 16 years between two separate departments in Humboldt County, California.
An Idaho man walking his dog discovered an alligator. Officials want to know where it came from.
NEW PLYMOUTH — An Idaho man made a startling discovery Thursday night while walking his dog in western Idaho. The man told Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers that he was south of New Plymouth near SE First Avenue when he spotted something moving in the brush. A closer look revealed the movement was coming from a 3.5-foot alligator.
Idaho stabbing suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect wanted in Boise, Idaho, for stabbing a previous co-worker multiple times was arrested in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they pulled a driver over for speeding on Cohasset Road near East Avenue Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. During the traffic...
