Great Barrington, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Former Lenox Selectman offers support for Smitty

When I first became a Lenox Selectman, I was still a fresh arrival to the Berkshires. I’d studied up on local issues and small-town governance but had a lot to learn about the realities of elected office and the nature of the community I was representing—and the person who helped me learn was Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Dubis Street: Adelle E. Michaud-Doerring and Robert M. Cuddihy of Adams to Michael J. Sommer and Helene L. Sommer, $210,000 on 10/05/2022. 13 Murray Street: John F. Bordeau and Barbara A. Bordeau of Adams to Daniel E. Nye and Jill M. Nye, $129,900 on 10/05/2022. 14 E Orchard: J...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Sharon Turner Davis, 74, of Lee

Sharon Turner Davis, 74, of Lee passed away on October 11, 2022 with her family by her side at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Providence, R.I., on December 29, 1947 to Florence and the late Ralph Turner. She attended East Providence High School and was a 1965 graduate. After high school, Sharon attended UMass Amherst getting her Associates Degree in Animal Science, then Kansas State University, and BCC later in life. She is the widow of the late Paulson A. Davis.
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Pub Crawls, Festivals, and More!

Berkshire County will be hosting a variety of events this cool cloudy weekend including Pub Crawls, festivals, and haunted hikes. Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a variety of events to celebrate the spooky season this Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Various venues will be hosting events for...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Cherubini’s ‘Medea’; Links for Literacy; BCC Tag Sale; Foundry Events; Elizabeth Melville Virtual Tour; Portraits from the Past; Film Screening; Subaru Raffle and Animal Clinic

Clark Art Institute screens Met Opera’s ‘Medea’. Williamstown— The Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Medea” airs at the Clark Art Institute on Saturday, October 22, at 12:55 p.m. in the season’s first presentation of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full live performance along with backstage interviews and commentary. The Clark will broadcast the entire 2022–23 season in its auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.
PITTSFIELD, MA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories

BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Nonprofit letter signing; author talk; Eliza Edens performs; Touch of Red at MASS MoCA; politics talk at Bard; Lenox Library lecture series; 12 Angry Jurors

Night of community and letter signing for nonprofits. Sheffield— On November 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dewey Memorial Hall invites local nonprofits to an evening of camaraderie and letter signing. Organizations are welcomed to reserve their own appeal letter signing table for the evening. Note: This event is not about sharing donor mailing lists or confidential information, but to enjoy the warmth and beauty of this historic space and to sign your own annual appeal letters with friends.
SHEFFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THE DEVELOPER (Part One): Ian Rasch has plans for Great Barrington. Do they include everyone?

On an unusually cold morning in late summer, I stood outside 343 Main Street in downtown Great Barrington with Ian Rasch, the real-estate developer, and watched a stone mason he’s worked with for a decade—a Ukrainian immigrant, he tells me, who is 80 years old—use a small jackhammer to remove damaged bricks from the southern façade of the two-story, 22,000-square-foot building.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
wabi.tv

Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board

KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
KEENE, NH

