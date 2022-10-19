Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Former Lenox Selectman offers support for Smitty
When I first became a Lenox Selectman, I was still a fresh arrival to the Berkshires. I’d studied up on local issues and small-town governance but had a lot to learn about the realities of elected office and the nature of the community I was representing—and the person who helped me learn was Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli.
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
WNYT
Bennington County eatery on list of top 100 in New England
A restaurant in Bennington County is one of the top 100 restaurants in New England. That’s according to a new list from Yelp. Moonwink is a Burmese Restaurant that calls Manchester, Vermont home. It comes in at number 57 on the list. The menu includes Burma bowls, noodle dishes...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Dubis Street: Adelle E. Michaud-Doerring and Robert M. Cuddihy of Adams to Michael J. Sommer and Helene L. Sommer, $210,000 on 10/05/2022. 13 Murray Street: John F. Bordeau and Barbara A. Bordeau of Adams to Daniel E. Nye and Jill M. Nye, $129,900 on 10/05/2022. 14 E Orchard: J...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
theberkshireedge.com
Sharon Turner Davis, 74, of Lee
Sharon Turner Davis, 74, of Lee passed away on October 11, 2022 with her family by her side at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Providence, R.I., on December 29, 1947 to Florence and the late Ralph Turner. She attended East Providence High School and was a 1965 graduate. After high school, Sharon attended UMass Amherst getting her Associates Degree in Animal Science, then Kansas State University, and BCC later in life. She is the widow of the late Paulson A. Davis.
A plane crashed into New Hampshire multi-family building, killing everyone on boa
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
Paving operations in Pittsfield, Lanesborough begin
MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Pub Crawls, Festivals, and More!
Berkshire County will be hosting a variety of events this cool cloudy weekend including Pub Crawls, festivals, and haunted hikes. Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a variety of events to celebrate the spooky season this Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Various venues will be hosting events for...
Stunning Berkshire Estate: Amazing Views, Massive Pool, Hot Tub, B-Ball Court, 120 Acres
The short-term rental market in Berkshire County, Massachusetts is hot, hot, hot. Despite cold temperatures on the horizon, visitors from around the globe continue to flock to our corner of the state the experience all the natural beauty we have to offer. Whether or not short-term renters are seeking a...
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Cherubini’s ‘Medea’; Links for Literacy; BCC Tag Sale; Foundry Events; Elizabeth Melville Virtual Tour; Portraits from the Past; Film Screening; Subaru Raffle and Animal Clinic
Clark Art Institute screens Met Opera’s ‘Medea’. Williamstown— The Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Medea” airs at the Clark Art Institute on Saturday, October 22, at 12:55 p.m. in the season’s first presentation of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full live performance along with backstage interviews and commentary. The Clark will broadcast the entire 2022–23 season in its auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories
BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Sgt. Hamzy's procession leaves Terryville en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Nonprofit letter signing; author talk; Eliza Edens performs; Touch of Red at MASS MoCA; politics talk at Bard; Lenox Library lecture series; 12 Angry Jurors
Night of community and letter signing for nonprofits. Sheffield— On November 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dewey Memorial Hall invites local nonprofits to an evening of camaraderie and letter signing. Organizations are welcomed to reserve their own appeal letter signing table for the evening. Note: This event is not about sharing donor mailing lists or confidential information, but to enjoy the warmth and beauty of this historic space and to sign your own annual appeal letters with friends.
theberkshireedge.com
THE DEVELOPER (Part One): Ian Rasch has plans for Great Barrington. Do they include everyone?
On an unusually cold morning in late summer, I stood outside 343 Main Street in downtown Great Barrington with Ian Rasch, the real-estate developer, and watched a stone mason he’s worked with for a decade—a Ukrainian immigrant, he tells me, who is 80 years old—use a small jackhammer to remove damaged bricks from the southern façade of the two-story, 22,000-square-foot building.
wabi.tv
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.
A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
Repeat offender sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy
A Vermont man was sentenced to prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization in New England.
