ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Wisconsin Scores Three Unanswered Goals as #10 UMD Drops 3rd Straight

DULUTH, Minn.- The 10th ranked UMD men’s hockey team opening up a four game homestand on Friday, falling to Wisconsin 5 to 2. Luke Loheit and Blake Biondi would be the goal scorers for the Bulldogs. UMD (2-3) will once again face off against Wisconsin on Saturday. Puck drop...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Top Play of the Week 10/21

ESKO, Minn- Nolan Witt of Esko football earns our top play of the week. The Eskomos completed a perfect 8-0 regular season on Wednesday with a 54-0 win over Duluth East.
ESKO, MN
FOX 21 Online

No. 4 UMD Volleyball Handles Minnesota Crookston

DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 4 nationally ranked UMD volleyball team hosted conference opponent Minnesota Crookston, Thursday night at Romano Gym. The Bulldogs handled business winning in three straight sets (25-12, 25-15, 25-11) keeping a perfect 30-0 record against the Golden Eagles. Fifth year senior Sydney Lanoue lead the way with 12 kills.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mirage Head Coach Emma Stauber Re-Signs with the Minnesota Whitecaps

PROCTOR, Minn.- Emma Stauber will once again be suiting up for the Minnesota Whitecaps this season. As Stauber re-signed with the team on Friday. Stauber who is also the head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, has been with the Whitecaps since 2018. Just last season she appeared in 15 games,...
PROCTOR, MN
FOX 21 Online

Annual Tipping Of The Roses, Volunteers Wanted

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you’ve ever wondered what happens to the beautiful red flowers at the Rose Garden in Leif Erickson Park during winter, you are in luck. Saturday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon the public is invited to help out in the Annual Tipping of the Roses.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Traverse Completed Additions

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth and Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores, also known as COGGS, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of multiple segments of the Duluth Traverse. The Duluth Traverse is a multi-use biking and hiking trail that runs the full length of the...
DULUTH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!

I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Fire Chiefs Gather At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Many of those who often put their lives at risk for us every day, are gathering in Duluth for the next few days. The Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association is using the time to share knowledge, solve challenges facing their departments, and learn about some of the new technology in fighting fires. Almost 550 chiefs and firefighters are here.
DULUTH, MN
thenorth1033.org

MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

NSSR’s Annual Pumpkin Train is in Town

DULUTH, Minn.–Like pumpkins? Like trains even more? Well you’re in luck, because the Pumpkin Train is finally in town. The North Shore Scenic Railroad (NSSR) offers the Pumpkin Train every fall. It brings passengers to a pumpkin patch to pick the perfect gourd to take home with them.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Teamsters Workers Prepare To Strike Oct. 29

DULUTH, Minn. – Some UMD employees are getting ready to strike Saturday, Oct. 29. The nearly 200 employees are members of Teamsters Local 320 and include dining services, custodians, and ground crews. The upcoming strike at UMD will last through the following Tuesday. This strike is part of the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Gordon Residents Hold Rally Pushing For Post Office To Stay Open

GORDON, Wis. — Several dozen people turned out for a rally on Thursday pushing for the post office to stay open in Gordon, Wisconsin. Residents organized the event and say that losing the building will hurt those who already travel to the Gordon post office for their mail if it’s not delivered to their homes.
GORDON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy