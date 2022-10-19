Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Scores Three Unanswered Goals as #10 UMD Drops 3rd Straight
DULUTH, Minn.- The 10th ranked UMD men’s hockey team opening up a four game homestand on Friday, falling to Wisconsin 5 to 2. Luke Loheit and Blake Biondi would be the goal scorers for the Bulldogs. UMD (2-3) will once again face off against Wisconsin on Saturday. Puck drop...
Top Play of the Week 10/21
ESKO, Minn- Nolan Witt of Esko football earns our top play of the week. The Eskomos completed a perfect 8-0 regular season on Wednesday with a 54-0 win over Duluth East.
No. 4 UMD Volleyball Handles Minnesota Crookston
DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 4 nationally ranked UMD volleyball team hosted conference opponent Minnesota Crookston, Thursday night at Romano Gym. The Bulldogs handled business winning in three straight sets (25-12, 25-15, 25-11) keeping a perfect 30-0 record against the Golden Eagles. Fifth year senior Sydney Lanoue lead the way with 12 kills.
Prep Volleyball: Duluth East Notches Win #13 in Sweep Against Duluth Marshall
DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth East volleyball would pick up their 13th win of the season on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall in straight sets. The Greyhounds (13-9) will next play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Roseville on Friday in Moorhead.
Mirage Head Coach Emma Stauber Re-Signs with the Minnesota Whitecaps
PROCTOR, Minn.- Emma Stauber will once again be suiting up for the Minnesota Whitecaps this season. As Stauber re-signed with the team on Friday. Stauber who is also the head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage, has been with the Whitecaps since 2018. Just last season she appeared in 15 games,...
Prep Football: Esko & Grand Rapids Complete Perfect Regular Seasons, Two Harbors Extends Win Streak to 3
DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Esko and Grand Rapids football teams completed perfect regular seasons on Wednesday. The Eskomos would grab a road win at Duluth East 54-0 to finish at 8-0. And Grand Rapids pitched a shutout against Duluth Denfeld 31-0 to go 8-0 on the regular season. In other...
Annual Tipping Of The Roses, Volunteers Wanted
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you’ve ever wondered what happens to the beautiful red flowers at the Rose Garden in Leif Erickson Park during winter, you are in luck. Saturday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon the public is invited to help out in the Annual Tipping of the Roses.
Duluth Traverse Completed Additions
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth and Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores, also known as COGGS, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of multiple segments of the Duluth Traverse. The Duluth Traverse is a multi-use biking and hiking trail that runs the full length of the...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!
I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
Minnesota Fire Chiefs Gather At The DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Many of those who often put their lives at risk for us every day, are gathering in Duluth for the next few days. The Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association is using the time to share knowledge, solve challenges facing their departments, and learn about some of the new technology in fighting fires. Almost 550 chiefs and firefighters are here.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
Coffee Conversation: Local Singer-Songwriter Preston Gunderson Previews New Album
DULUTH, Minn. — Preston Gunderson came by the morning show to play a few tunes and talk about his new album “Fall.”. Gunderson has an album release show coming up Saturday, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and he’ll be on at 8:30 p.m. at The Southern Theater in Minneapolis.
NSSR’s Annual Pumpkin Train is in Town
DULUTH, Minn.–Like pumpkins? Like trains even more? Well you’re in luck, because the Pumpkin Train is finally in town. The North Shore Scenic Railroad (NSSR) offers the Pumpkin Train every fall. It brings passengers to a pumpkin patch to pick the perfect gourd to take home with them.
Get Involved in Pollution Prevention Through “Adopt a Drain” Program
DULUTH, Minn.– Have you ever seen a storm drain that’s barely recognizable due to the litter that has piled up? Now you can take matters into your own hands and claim a drain to clear. The city of Duluth’s initiative encourages residents to choose a specific storm water...
Sold! Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, The Historic Lake Superior Home Listed For $1.1 Million
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's what hit the market this summer. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot more, even more rare is that it was built by Duluth's legendary Congdon family.
UMD Teamsters Workers Prepare To Strike Oct. 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Some UMD employees are getting ready to strike Saturday, Oct. 29. The nearly 200 employees are members of Teamsters Local 320 and include dining services, custodians, and ground crews. The upcoming strike at UMD will last through the following Tuesday. This strike is part of the...
Sharps Materials Waste Bin In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department wants to remind anyone who has used or found biohazardous waste, such as syringes to properly dispose of the objects in the correct bins. In an effort to cut down on biohazardous waste materials, a sharps waste bin has been placed in...
Gordon Residents Hold Rally Pushing For Post Office To Stay Open
GORDON, Wis. — Several dozen people turned out for a rally on Thursday pushing for the post office to stay open in Gordon, Wisconsin. Residents organized the event and say that losing the building will hurt those who already travel to the Gordon post office for their mail if it’s not delivered to their homes.
