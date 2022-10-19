Read full article on original website
Three Lakes Middle School participates in ‘Rock Your School’ event
Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted an undercover operation...
Woman Shares Sweet Act of Kindness from a Complete Stranger in Longview, TX
A Longview, TX Woman shared an act of kindness she experienced from a complete stranger at an area business. In a world that often seems so rife with hatred, these kinds of tales remind us that there is so much good, love, and beauty in the world. And this act of kindness from a complete stranger showed this East Texas woman of that very truth.
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East Texas
Dubbed The Foundation of East Texas which includes the American Manicure School of Art LLC - Rasheeda Arterberry owner, Lash Studio 214 Beauty and Training Academy LLC - LaCrecia Steward owner, and the PHATS Institute of Beauty - Kimberly Shead owner, three East Texas Beauty School Moguls, whose sole mission is to equip the beauty industry professionals with the right tools, and information and provide funding for licensed classes. In 2023 we are giving away scholarships to deserving individuals who desire a career in the beauty industry.
Donations stolen from Rusk County nonprofit, support needed
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone broke into the Rusk County Legacy House and stole donation items on Oct. 21, according to the nonprofit. The Legacy House has been in operation for five and a half years serving foster, kinship and adoptive families. They have been able to make this possible because of the generous […]
Brownsboro ISD Bond
Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. Estimated...
Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The last harvest of a non-profit garden that provides free produce to the elderly, is underway in Longview. The First Baptist Church garden has been in operation for many years, and has helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce. a responsibility volunteers take seriously.
Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration
Jacob and Wendy Goode were camping in in Marion County when they saw the string of lights passing by overhead. They took video which they shared with us here for you to see. One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Updated: 2...
East Texas school districts to receive nearly $930K to improve safety
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that three local school districts in the East Texas area have been awarded federal grants totaling $929,863 to improve school safety measures. The districts that received grants include: Diboll Independent School District – $234,956 Westwood Independent School District – $194,907 White Oak Independent School District […]
Orphaned before the age of 10, Sandra keeps fierce spirit alive as she awaits a forever family
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Browsing the wide selection of games at Boards and Bites Cafe in Tyler, Sandra, 14, took very little time landing on the game of Life. She confidently set up the board, spinner and all it’s pieces while briefly explaining the rules to us with a kind and fierce demeanor.
Two school bus crashes in East Texas; no one reported hurt
EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.
Student arrested for allegedly threatening Tyler High School on social media
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High School administration said that one of their students was arrested after threatening the school in a social media post. School officials said they and Tyler ISD Police Department began investigating the threat after they were alerted to the post by another student who found it on social media. After […]
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all...
East Texan launches ‘Weird and Different’ clothing brand to encourage authenticity
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan is getting national recognition for his talents in the fashion industry and a clothing brand which was born from the hurtful words of others. In 2020 fashion designer Romereo Brown Jr. started selling clothing and apparel through his brand, ‘Weird and Different.’ The idea came to him senior year of high school.
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
Pet of the Week: Bowie
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night
Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
Cars, equipment will be available at Smith County surplus auction
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County surplus auction of vehicles, furniture and other items will open to bidders on Monday, Oct. 24. In-person viewing of the items will be available Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon. The online auction can be found at www.renebates.com […]
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
Mount Pleasant High School selects All School Boy and Girl
The faculty recently selected seniors Camdon Johnson and Reese Ball as the 2022-2023 All-School Boy and Girl. Each year the high school staff selects a senior boy and senior girl who represents the ideals and standards of MPHS. This honor is considered the highest a senior can receive because it is voted by the staff.
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
