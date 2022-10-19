ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Three Lakes Middle School participates in ‘Rock Your School’ event

Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down.
TYLER, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East Texas

Dubbed The Foundation of East Texas which includes the American Manicure School of Art LLC - Rasheeda Arterberry owner, Lash Studio 214 Beauty and Training Academy LLC - LaCrecia Steward owner, and the PHATS Institute of Beauty - Kimberly Shead owner, three East Texas Beauty School Moguls, whose sole mission is to equip the beauty industry professionals with the right tools, and information and provide funding for licensed classes. In 2023 we are giving away scholarships to deserving individuals who desire a career in the beauty industry.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro ISD Bond

Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food.
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The last harvest of a non-profit garden that provides free produce to the elderly, is underway in Longview. The First Baptist Church garden has been in operation for many years, and has helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce. a responsibility volunteers take seriously.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas school districts to receive nearly $930K to improve safety

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that three local school districts in the East Texas area have been awarded federal grants totaling $929,863 to improve school safety measures. The districts that received grants include: Diboll Independent School District – $234,956 Westwood Independent School District – $194,907 White Oak Independent School District […]
LUFKIN, TX
ktbb.com

Two school bus crashes in East Texas; no one reported hurt

EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school

The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Jacksonville's 'Pumpkin Wonderland' kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
WINNSBORO, TX
ketk.com

Pet of the Week: Bowie

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night

Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
OVERTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD

Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
WINNSBORO, TX
tribnow.com

Mount Pleasant High School selects All School Boy and Girl

The faculty recently selected seniors Camdon Johnson and Reese Ball as the 2022-2023 All-School Boy and Girl. Each year the high school staff selects a senior boy and senior girl who represents the ideals and standards of MPHS. This honor is considered the highest a senior can receive because it is voted by the staff.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX

