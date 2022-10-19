Read full article on original website
Shirley Ward
3d ago
It's time for her to lay around the house with lots of treats and attention.
Did you know: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of ‘rear radar antennas’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving. In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas. REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us...
Janesville police respond to phony active shooter threat at Craig High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen schools in Wisconsin were involved in fake school shooter threats on Thursday. One of those schools was Craig High School in Janesville. Janesville police said their “direct connect” program is what helped them promptly address Thursday’s threats. “We have radios...
Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI
ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Janesville man was arrested for his 5th OWI offense on Friday at around 11:59 pm. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy pulled a man over in Rock Township due to a traffic violation. He displayed signs of intoxication and was administered standard sobriety tests, according to police. Following the tests, the man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland. Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six homicide counts, in the Nov. 21 tragedy in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Investigators maintain he drove into the parade route after fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend, though police were not pursuing him at the time.Brooks took the unusual step...
Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Janesville Police Department tries to stop a flood of swatting calls across southeast Wisconsin on Thursday. These are fake calls that try to deceive emergency services into responding to an untrue, emergency event. Police say one call reported an active shooter shot and killed people...
Name released of Dane Co. deputy in deadly shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in last week’s deadly officer-involved shooting was released Thursday evening. The state Dept. of Justice identified him as Deputy Cody Woods. Woods, who has four years of law enforcement experience, has been placed on...
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove. On Wednesday, Shawano County...
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
University of Wisconsin celebrates homecoming weekend parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison is celebrating homecoming and starting off the weekend strong with their beloved parade. NBC15′s John Stofflet reported live from the parade and talked to the owners of a Bucky Wagon, a reconstructed fire engine. There were 70 units overall during the parade, including the...
Fake active shooter threats sweep south central Wisconsin
When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty.
Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend
MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
Wisconsin sees more children in the hospital with RSV
Jordan Leavy-Carter's car was found in Beloit two days earlier, and he used to live in the city. More children hospitalized with RSV, which looks like common cold. If a child with cold symptoms shows decreased appetite or drinking, get them checked by a doctor. Why there were fewer political...
Madison Fire Department opens first recruitment since 2019
A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. A number of topics were discussed at the public hearing. UW Athletics: Private photos, video shared of volleyball team, police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. W-Madison Police Department is investigating after photos and video were shared of Badgers...
Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
