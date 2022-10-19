Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Carson leads D-B to hard-fought win over Oak Ridge
KINGSPORT — It rarely comes easy when Dobyns-Bennett and Oak Ridge meet on the football field. The Indians were at the Oak Ridge 5-yard line, going in for a three-score lead in the closing seconds of the first half when they fumbled the ball. The Wildcats then went down and kicked a 32-yard field goal.
Johnson City Press
Chiefs stop Falcons' 2-point try, win 19-18
CHURCH HILL — No matter the records, the annual Battle of Hawkins County football game between Cherokee and Volunteer always seems to deliver high drama. Friday’s edition will be talked about in county circles for years to come after Cherokee snapped an 11-game losing streak — and a two-year skid to Volunteer — with a thrilling 19-18 out-of-region win.
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett ready to renew rivalry with Oak Ridge
Separated by two hours and 121 miles, one wouldn’t expect Oak Ridge to be one of Dobyns-Bennett’s biggest football rivals. That’s certainly the case with the Wildcats and Indians meeting in so many classic battles over the years. In fact, the all-time series is tied 22-22 after D-B’s 14-10 victory last season.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge falls to Maryville, Tennessee High advances
MURFREESBORO — A storybook season came to an end for the West Ridge volleyball team on Wednesday in the Class AAA tournament at Rockvale in a four-set loss to Maryville 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18. The Lady Wolves finished with a worksheet of 25-12 and became the first team from the new Sullivan County school to ever qualify for a state tournament.
my40.tv
'We knew they were close,' people said of shots that killed mountain educator
Swain County Schools officials said longtime educator Lambert Wilson was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. Wilson taught at Whittier Elementary and then was principal at East Elementary in Swain County before retiring in 2006.
The Daily South
Tennessee Vols Help Surprise Hospitalized Teen After Cancer Diagnosis Delays Freshman Year
Ryan Beihoffer was accepted to his dream college, the University of Tennessee, and was on track to attend with his girlfriend and best friend when his life took a turn. During his senior year of high school, severe back pain revealed itself as leukemia. The teen, hospitalized for life-saving treatment,...
wvlt.tv
catch up quick
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
WSMV
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Schools' cosmetology program helps students prepare for a career in the beauty industry
ROGERSVILLE– The cosmetology program at Cherokee and Volunteer High School teaches students hair, nail and makeup skills so they can become certified cosmetologists and help their clients feel better about themselves. The programs at CHS and VHS offer four classes: Cosmetology one thru four. In these classes students learn...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds ‘Summitt Blue’ Twist for Homecoming Uniforms against UT Martin
The University of Tennessee is celebrating Homecoming this week, which will be capped off with No. 3 Tennessee hosting UT Martin on Saturday at noon eastern time. As far as Tennessee’s uniforms go, the Vols will be going with a combination to match the rich traditions of Homecoming in Knoxville… but with a twist.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. ‘Worth It’ raises awareness for teen suicide just weeks after a local high school girl dies by suicide. Nicky Anosike is getting back to basketball by training youth athletes. Updated: 11 hours ago. The mother of two says she is...
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
wvlt.tv
Between Freeze Warnings, a few flurries fly with a cold wind for all
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday’s high is 20 degrees below average, sandwiched between Freeze Warnings! Today is the coldest one, with a few flurries flying in the higher elevations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Sylva Herald
DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva
DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA, located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva. This home is on private property. Central heat/AC. Peaceful area to live, Scott's Creek runs through yard. Ready to move in immediately. Please text: 828 226 6948. Application and background check required. No smoking, no drinking, no pets and no HUD. $1500 per month and $1500 deposit. 33*
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
WATE
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
