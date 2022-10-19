ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johnson City Press

Carson leads D-B to hard-fought win over Oak Ridge

KINGSPORT — It rarely comes easy when Dobyns-Bennett and Oak Ridge meet on the football field. The Indians were at the Oak Ridge 5-yard line, going in for a three-score lead in the closing seconds of the first half when they fumbled the ball. The Wildcats then went down and kicked a 32-yard field goal.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Johnson City Press

Chiefs stop Falcons' 2-point try, win 19-18

CHURCH HILL — No matter the records, the annual Battle of Hawkins County football game between Cherokee and Volunteer always seems to deliver high drama. Friday’s edition will be talked about in county circles for years to come after Cherokee snapped an 11-game losing streak — and a two-year skid to Volunteer — with a thrilling 19-18 out-of-region win.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Dobyns-Bennett ready to renew rivalry with Oak Ridge

Separated by two hours and 121 miles, one wouldn’t expect Oak Ridge to be one of Dobyns-Bennett’s biggest football rivals. That’s certainly the case with the Wildcats and Indians meeting in so many classic battles over the years. In fact, the all-time series is tied 22-22 after D-B’s 14-10 victory last season.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Johnson City Press

West Ridge falls to Maryville, Tennessee High advances

MURFREESBORO — A storybook season came to an end for the West Ridge volleyball team on Wednesday in the Class AAA tournament at Rockvale in a four-set loss to Maryville 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18. The Lady Wolves finished with a worksheet of 25-12 and became the first team from the new Sullivan County school to ever qualify for a state tournament.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sylva Herald

DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva

DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA, located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva. This home is on private property. Central heat/AC. Peaceful area to live, Scott's Creek runs through yard. Ready to move in immediately. Please text: 828 226 6948. Application and background check required. No smoking, no drinking, no pets and no HUD. $1500 per month and $1500 deposit. 33*
SYLVA, NC
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN

