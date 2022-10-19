Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
2 men arrested for breaking into JCPS middle school
SHIVELY, Ky. — Two men were arrested on Thursday for breaking into a Jefferson County Public Schools middle school. David Haynes, 47, and Mark Skaggs, 48, were the two men arrested at Western Middle School. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were dispatched to the school for reports of...
WLKY.com
JCPS looking for thieves that broke into Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools police are looking for two people that broke into a Louisville high school and stole equipment. JCPS said that around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, at least two people broke into Central High School and stole construction tools, light fixtures and copper cables.
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Here are the scores, highlights for the games we covered:. Bullitt East 24, Male 17 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) St. X 50, PRP 14. Manual...
WLKY.com
Shawnee Aviation program looking to introduce more girls to the field of aviation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The aviation program at Shawnee has been subjectively successful in the goal of getting students interested in aviation while in high school. However, the field is dominated by males, and therefore, so is the program. To combat that, the Academy at Shawnee is trying to introduce...
WLKY.com
Law enforcement celebrates Indiana state trooper's son during senior night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at Christian Academy of Louisville had the support of law enforcement during Friday night’s football game. During senior night at Christian Academy of Louisville, law enforcement from Indiana and Kentucky are honoring a man who died while doing the job he loved, ISP Trooper Scott Patrick. Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, DNR Louisville, Metro Police, Middletown Police, St. Matthews and local firefighters were there to show support.
WLKY.com
Several city leaders not sold on success of group violence intervention program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the first year of implementation, group violence intervention program leaders believe they're seeing success. "We're seeing the results in the community and I think the numbers speak for themselves," group violence intervention program manager Dondre Jefferson said. According to the Mayor's Office, the numbers, which...
Wave 3
‘We’ll be here well into the night’: Multiple crews battle fire in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over a dozen fire crews responded to the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday night after a fire broke out at a recycling center. Crews were called to respond to a fire alarm at 2000 Industrial Blvd. around 6 p.m., Okolona Fire Marshal Frankie Nalley said. Firefighters arrived to...
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after being struck on a motorcycle in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division responded to a crash around 6 p.m. at Cane Run Road and Crums Lane. Police said that a...
Wave 3
I-64 closed in both directions following deadly crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of the a vehicle involved in a crash on Interstate 64 has died. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police say the driver, an adult man, lost control of his...
WLKY.com
New initiative in Louisville offering free therapy to men of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Data from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office shows suicide deaths among minorities in Kentucky exceed the national average. To prioritize mental health, a new initiative in Louisville is offering free therapy to men of color who may be in distress. Ads at bus stops and on...
WLKY.com
JCPS students turn poems into songs with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not every day that you get to hit the stage, or in this instance perform in the library with Grammy-nominated artists. That was the reality for students at Olmsted Academy South on Friday. The spotlight brought nerves, excitement and gratitude for singer Amari Martin. “I...
WLKY.com
16-year-old girl missing in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A teenage girl is missing in Carroll County, Kentucky. Destiny Schaum, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 16. Schaum is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. According to Schaum's mother, people...
WLKY.com
Majority of TARC workers union vote to call strike if necessary; what that means for bus riders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bus riders in Louisville may need to find different ways of getting around starting on Friday. TARC employees voted in favor to go on strike if necessary on Thursday. The vote allows union leaders to call for a strike, which could start as early as Friday.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Herd of cows gets loose in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who let the cows out?. There was a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe told us that around...
Fox 19
Covington food pantry in need of help to keep feeding community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A food pantry in Covington says they are in desperate need of help so they can feed people in the community. FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher has more on how you may be able to help out. If you want to donate to help families in...
wvih.com
Child’s Autopsy Results Released
The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken. The autopsy report said the coroner could...
WLKY.com
Police ID woman fatally struck by barrage of gunfire in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have released the name of a woman found dead in a vehicle in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found La’Aundra Owens — age not provided...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs man killed in I-64 crash near Cochran Hill Tunnels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the man killed in an interstate crash on Friday. I-64 was closed for a while following the fatal crash at the Cochran Hill Tunnels early in the morning. MetroSafe says the crash was reported just shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. According to...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Game of the Week to feature Male and Bullitt East
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced the UPS Jobs Game of the Week for Friday night. The Male Bulldogs (5-3) play the Bullitt East Chargers (7-1) at 7:30 p.m. EST. Male enters the game on a two-game winning streak, shutting out their last two opponents (Southern and...
WLKY.com
Drafted bill for next year's session would require training for all KY bouncers at clubs and bars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is pushing to improve safety measures at Kentucky clubs and bars. During their wedding day, Nick Clark envisioned a lifetime with his husband, Christopher McKinney. Instead, he got three months. On January 5th, 2020, McKinney was killed after what police say was an...
