Wheatley, KY

WLKY.com

2 men arrested for breaking into JCPS middle school

SHIVELY, Ky. — Two men were arrested on Thursday for breaking into a Jefferson County Public Schools middle school. David Haynes, 47, and Mark Skaggs, 48, were the two men arrested at Western Middle School. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were dispatched to the school for reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS looking for thieves that broke into Central High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools police are looking for two people that broke into a Louisville high school and stole equipment. JCPS said that around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, at least two people broke into Central High School and stole construction tools, light fixtures and copper cables.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Here are the scores, highlights for the games we covered:. Bullitt East 24, Male 17 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) St. X 50, PRP 14. Manual...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Law enforcement celebrates Indiana state trooper's son during senior night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at Christian Academy of Louisville had the support of law enforcement during Friday night’s football game. During senior night at Christian Academy of Louisville, law enforcement from Indiana and Kentucky are honoring a man who died while doing the job he loved, ISP Trooper Scott Patrick. Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, DNR Louisville, Metro Police, Middletown Police, St. Matthews and local firefighters were there to show support.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Several city leaders not sold on success of group violence intervention program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the first year of implementation, group violence intervention program leaders believe they're seeing success. "We're seeing the results in the community and I think the numbers speak for themselves," group violence intervention program manager Dondre Jefferson said. According to the Mayor's Office, the numbers, which...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-64 closed in both directions following deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of the a vehicle involved in a crash on Interstate 64 has died. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police say the driver, an adult man, lost control of his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New initiative in Louisville offering free therapy to men of color

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Data from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office shows suicide deaths among minorities in Kentucky exceed the national average. To prioritize mental health, a new initiative in Louisville is offering free therapy to men of color who may be in distress. Ads at bus stops and on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

16-year-old girl missing in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — A teenage girl is missing in Carroll County, Kentucky. Destiny Schaum, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 16. Schaum is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. According to Schaum's mother, people...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Herd of cows gets loose in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who let the cows out?. There was a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe told us that around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Child’s Autopsy Results Released

The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken. The autopsy report said the coroner could...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs man killed in I-64 crash near Cochran Hill Tunnels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the man killed in an interstate crash on Friday. I-64 was closed for a while following the fatal crash at the Cochran Hill Tunnels early in the morning. MetroSafe says the crash was reported just shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UPS Jobs Game of the Week to feature Male and Bullitt East

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced the UPS Jobs Game of the Week for Friday night. The Male Bulldogs (5-3) play the Bullitt East Chargers (7-1) at 7:30 p.m. EST. Male enters the game on a two-game winning streak, shutting out their last two opponents (Southern and...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY

