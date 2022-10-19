Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Carson leads D-B to hard-fought win over Oak Ridge
KINGSPORT — It rarely comes easy when Dobyns-Bennett and Oak Ridge meet on the football field. The Indians were at the Oak Ridge 5-yard line, going in for a three-score lead in the closing seconds of the first half when they fumbled the ball. The Wildcats then went down and kicked a 32-yard field goal.
Chiefs stop Falcons' 2-point try, win 19-18
CHURCH HILL — No matter the records, the annual Battle of Hawkins County football game between Cherokee and Volunteer always seems to deliver high drama. Friday’s edition will be talked about in county circles for years to come after Cherokee snapped an 11-game losing streak — and a two-year skid to Volunteer — with a thrilling 19-18 out-of-region win.
Dobyns-Bennett ready to renew rivalry with Oak Ridge
Separated by two hours and 121 miles, one wouldn’t expect Oak Ridge to be one of Dobyns-Bennett’s biggest football rivals. That’s certainly the case with the Wildcats and Indians meeting in so many classic battles over the years. In fact, the all-time series is tied 22-22 after D-B’s 14-10 victory last season.
Alcoa downs University High for Region 1-A girls soccer title
Charlotte Tymon connected on a high arcing kick from the right side to score in the 50th minute and lift Alcoa to a 1-0 victory over University High in Thursday’s Region 1-A girls’ soccer championship. Her goal was unassisted as she hit over the outstretched arms of UH...
Boone controls Musket Bowl, beating Pioneers 35-7
Daniel Boone got a tight grip on that coveted musket just 13 seconds into the game and never let go. On the Trailblazers’ first play from scrimmage, Landon Kirkpatrick took a swing pass from Luke Jenkins and weaved his way 55 yards through the David Crockett defense to paydirt. Boone never looked back in a 35-7 victory over its archrival in the 52nd Musket Bowl on Friday night in Jonesborough.
Photo gallery: West Ridge vs. Maryville volleyball
A storybook season came to an end for the West Ridge volleyball team on Wednesday in the Class AAA tournament at Rockvale in a four-set loss to Maryville 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 18-25. The Lady Wolves finished with an overall record of 25-12 and became the first team from the new Sullivan County school to ever qualify for a state tournament.
West Ridge falls to Maryville, Tennessee High advances
MURFREESBORO — A storybook season came to an end for the West Ridge volleyball team on Wednesday in the Class AAA tournament at Rockvale in a four-set loss to Maryville 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18. The Lady Wolves finished with a worksheet of 25-12 and became the first team from the new Sullivan County school to ever qualify for a state tournament.
TSSAA classification changes split Boone and Crockett
Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers. The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
Skydiver taken to hospital after accident at Musket Bowl
JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver was taken to the hospital Friday night following an accident before Friday’s Musket Bowl football game. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the individual was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not known late Friday.
Tusculum invites local churches to minister to students
Tusculum University officials said on Thursday that local churches play an integral part in the educational and social experience of their students, and an invitation was extended to encourage more participation. The school said local churches provide support for athletic teams and ministering on campus, according to a press release....
Nuclear Regulatory Commission investigating safety control loss at NFS
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has launched an investigation into the circumstances that caused a loss of safety controls in a ventilation system at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin earlier this month. According to a press release from the NRC, on Oct. 1, NFS staff found a drain that was part...
Turnout for the first days of early voting in Washington County
A total of 904 voters in Washington County cast an early ballot on the first day of early voting on Wednesday. The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election ends on Nov. 3.
