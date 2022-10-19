ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Report: Theme park attendance was a roller coaster in 2021

By The Associated Press
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYWNF_0ieLpQWJ00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Last year was a roller coaster ride for theme parks worldwide, with U.S. water parks approaching pre-pandemic levels and parks in China struggling with lockdowns, according to a new report.

The speed of recovery was greatly influenced by the level of government restrictions, the success of vaccine rollouts and consumer confidence levels, according to the TEA/AECOM 2021 Theme Index and Museum Index: The Global Attractions Attendance Report.

The annual report, which was released last Friday, usually ranks theme parks by attendance but held off on doing that in the 2021 report because of disparities in operating conditions worldwide — and even within countries. Instead, it compared 2021 attendance with pre-pandemic 2019 attendance. Many of the theme parks don’t release attendance figures, and for those that don’t, the index used financial reports, local tourism groups and investment banking reports to calculate them.

In the U.S. last year, theme parks recaptured about two-thirds of their attendance from 2019, but the year marked an upward trajectory with attendance increasing by 134% over figures from 2020, when most theme parks were shuttered for several months in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, according to the report.

But even in the U.S., theme parks operated under different conditions in 2021, even when they were owned by the same company. For instance, the Florida parks owned by Universal had higher attendance than those in California because Florida’s COVID-19 restrictions ended earlier.

Because COVID-19 restrictions limited visits from international travelers, U.S. theme parks relied more on their local markets and emphasized season pass sales. The pandemic forced many theme parks to expand advance reservation systems and dynamic pricing, which has added to the bottom line, the report said.

U.S. water parks approached their pre-pandemic figures because of their shorter season, which lined up with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, access to vaccinations and before the omicron wave peaked, the report said.

Many U.S. theme parks also were investing in new rides, such as SeaWorld, which announced Tuesday that it will open three new coasters next year. A surfing-like coaster will open in Orlando, a coaster in which riders straddle their seats like a motorcycle is slated for San Diego and a flume coaster is set for San Antonio.

“Responding to guest expectations for new attractions and capital will be key for 2023 and beyond,” the report said.

The theme park with the largest attendance worldwide in 2019, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida, had 12.6 million visitors in 2021, about 60% of its attendance two years earlier, but an 82% jump over 2020, the report said.

Attendance at the next busiest theme park, Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., was only 45% of its pre-pandemic level in 2021, but up 133% over 2020. The park drew 8.5 million visitors in 2021, according to the report.

Attendance at Chinese theme parks in 2021 was about half of what it was pre-pandemic, and only about 25% above 2020 figures.

“China, the engine behind Asia’s growth in recent years, struggled with lockdowns, quarantines, and travel restrictions,” the report said.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana police looking for fugitive accused of dealing heroin, marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a wanted fugitive. Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on multiple drug and firearm charges. “Investigators believe Smith is occupying a blue 2013 Honda Accord bearing LA Lic # 435DFQ,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The 31-year-old is facing […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Couple killed in shooting, investigation underway

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting.  Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located […]
HURTSBORO, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Scores for October 21, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 21, 2022: CALVARY 56 , D’ARBONNE WOODS 7 NEVILLE 43, TIOGA 7 UNION PARISH 21, RICHWOOD 20 RUSTON 48, WEST OUACHITA 7 RINGGOLD 0, BEEKMAN CHARTER 50 STERLINGTON 48, NORTH WEBSTER 7 PARKERS CHAPEL 24, HILLCREST CHRISTIAN 42 TENSAS 6, SICILY ISLAND 42 […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Victim identified in Dillingham Drive fatal shooting; shot during domestic altercation

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal Dillingham Drive shooting that took place on the morning of October 20, 2022. According to deputies, they were dispatched to a residence on Dillingham Drive in Monroe, […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
PINEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff. Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy