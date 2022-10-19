It was a historic day, but Rishi Sunak wasn't smiling. Momentous occasions can weigh a man down. Sunak's rise to the position of British prime minister has been celebrated for the multiple ways in which it makes history. He is the first prime minister of Indian descent to lead Britain. He's the first to be a practicing Hindu. He's the youngest in 200 years. And with a family fortune of $823 million, he and his wife are worth nearly twice as much as King Charles III, the monarch on whose behalf he is setting up his government.

6 HOURS AGO