ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
SFGate

New Zealand women lawmakers outnumber men for first time

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — For the first time in New Zealand's history, a majority of lawmakers are women. Soraya Peke-Mason from the liberal Labour Party was sworn in to Parliament on Tuesday, replacing former Speaker Trevor Mallard, who left to become ambassador to Ireland. With the resignation of another male lawmaker, it has tipped the balance in Parliament to 60 women and 59 men.
AFP

Iran tensions rise in protests ahead of Mahsa Amini ceremony

Iranian students protested Tuesday at multiple universities, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death.  Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
SFGate

UN: Syria facing `acute violence' and worst economic crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Syria is facing “acute violence,” the worst economic crisis since the war began in 2011, and a rapidly spreading cholera outbreak with more that 24,000 suspected cases reported throughout the country and at least 80 deaths, U.N. officials said Tuesday. U.N. special envoy...
SFGate

Class and race and the new British prime minister

It was a historic day, but Rishi Sunak wasn't smiling. Momentous occasions can weigh a man down. Sunak's rise to the position of British prime minister has been celebrated for the multiple ways in which it makes history. He is the first prime minister of Indian descent to lead Britain. He's the first to be a practicing Hindu. He's the youngest in 200 years. And with a family fortune of $823 million, he and his wife are worth nearly twice as much as King Charles III, the monarch on whose behalf he is setting up his government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy