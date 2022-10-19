ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Men’s Tennis Hosts the ITA Super Regionals, Represented by 11 Athletes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men's tennis team will host the best players in the region this weekend at the ITA Super Regionals. Of the 32 players who qualified from the northeast, an outstanding 11 of them hail from Harvard. The finalists in the singles and doubles brackets at the end of the weekend will secure their bids to the ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego, CA on November 3-6. Andrew Rueb, The Scott Mead '77 Head Coach for Harvard Men's Tennis, The James Herscot '58 Coach of Excellence says, "We are excited to host the first Super Regionals at the Beren Tennis Center. To have the best 32 players in the Northeast competing on our courts will make for an amazing weekend of tennis. This will be the best tennis in New England and you won't want to miss the action.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Women’s Heavyweight Rowing Set to Race at The Head of The Charles

CAMBRIDGE, Mass - Women's Heavyweight Rowing prepares to race at the 57th Head of The Charles this weekend Oct. 21-23. WHAT TO KNOW:. This year the team will be racing one Club Four, one Club Eight, one Championship Double, one Championship Four, and one Championship Eight. The first event for...
BOSTON, MA
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts

Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
WORCESTER, MA
Celebrity Cruise Ship Completes First Season Sailing From Boston

As Celebrity Summit prepares to reposition to Miami for her fall and winter Caribbean season, Celebrity Cruises wrapped up a successful first season homeporting in Boston. The vessel operated four 10, 11, and 12-night cruises that sailed the northeast coastline, visiting ports in Maine and Canada. “Our first season homeporting in Boston was an absolutely thrilling success and one of Celebrity’s most sought-after itineraries,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.
BOSTON, MA
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
University raises Black Lives Matter flag and celebrates first Unity Day

The university celebrated its first Unity Day with an historic student-led flag raising, guest speakers, and a host of festivities on October 11. Across campus, students, faculty, and staff gathered in groups small and large during a full day of programs to recognize and advance the university’s ongoing work toward greater social justice and inclusion.
WORCESTER, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
Teachers union presses for raises at Worcester School Committee meeting

WORCESTER — Echoes of Educational Association of Worcester members marching and chanting grew louder as they climbed the stairs at City Hall, just minutes before the School Committee meeting began Thursday evening.  With nearly 40 members holding signs, some, including paraeducators and a teacher, took turns speaking to the committee, advocating for increased wages.  ...
WORCESTER, MA

