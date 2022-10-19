CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men's tennis team will host the best players in the region this weekend at the ITA Super Regionals. Of the 32 players who qualified from the northeast, an outstanding 11 of them hail from Harvard. The finalists in the singles and doubles brackets at the end of the weekend will secure their bids to the ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego, CA on November 3-6. Andrew Rueb, The Scott Mead '77 Head Coach for Harvard Men's Tennis, The James Herscot '58 Coach of Excellence says, "We are excited to host the first Super Regionals at the Beren Tennis Center. To have the best 32 players in the Northeast competing on our courts will make for an amazing weekend of tennis. This will be the best tennis in New England and you won't want to miss the action.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO