Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
gocrimson.com
Men's Water Polo Falls to California Baptist University 14-10 in Tournament Opener
SANTA CLARA, CA. – No. 14 Harvard Men's Water Polo fell to No. 16 California Baptist University 14-10 Friday afternoon at the Sullivan Aquatic Center. The Crimson have three games left on its California road trip. Harvard Highlights. Owen Hale recorded a hat trick in the win. Hale also...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Tennis Hosts the ITA Super Regionals, Represented by 11 Athletes
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men's tennis team will host the best players in the region this weekend at the ITA Super Regionals. Of the 32 players who qualified from the northeast, an outstanding 11 of them hail from Harvard. The finalists in the singles and doubles brackets at the end of the weekend will secure their bids to the ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego, CA on November 3-6. Andrew Rueb, The Scott Mead '77 Head Coach for Harvard Men's Tennis, The James Herscot '58 Coach of Excellence says, "We are excited to host the first Super Regionals at the Beren Tennis Center. To have the best 32 players in the Northeast competing on our courts will make for an amazing weekend of tennis. This will be the best tennis in New England and you won't want to miss the action.
theuconnblog.com
UConn men’s hockey: Amonte returning to BU; assistant coach Tyler Helton’s impact
When UConn men’s hockey travels up to Boston University for a two-game series this weekend, it’ll serve as a homecoming for forward Ty Amonte, who spent the previous five seasons with the Terriers. This won’t just be any transfer playing against his former team. Amonte comes from a...
gocrimson.com
Women’s Heavyweight Rowing Set to Race at The Head of The Charles
CAMBRIDGE, Mass - Women's Heavyweight Rowing prepares to race at the 57th Head of The Charles this weekend Oct. 21-23. WHAT TO KNOW:. This year the team will be racing one Club Four, one Club Eight, one Championship Double, one Championship Four, and one Championship Eight. The first event for...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Heavyweight Rowing Set for Fundraiser as Part of Head of the Charles Regatta
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - For the first time ever the Harvard men's heavyweight rowing team will be rowing to fundraise money for the Robert Connor Dawes Foundation and the Red Sox Foundation at the Head of the Charles, Oct. 21-23. WHAT TO KNOW:. This year marks the 57th annual Head of...
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON – This hilltop estate on Mt. Wachusett offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision...
‘Shame on Wu’: Boston mayor cuts Mass & Cass update short after hecklers start shouting over her
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday abruptly cut her news conference on the city’s troubled Mass and Cass corridor short after being drowned out by a group of protestors chanting, “Shame on Wu!”. Speaking at Clifford Park on Shirley Street in Roxbury, Wu started off...
UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts
Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
cruiseradio.net
Celebrity Cruise Ship Completes First Season Sailing From Boston
As Celebrity Summit prepares to reposition to Miami for her fall and winter Caribbean season, Celebrity Cruises wrapped up a successful first season homeporting in Boston. The vessel operated four 10, 11, and 12-night cruises that sailed the northeast coastline, visiting ports in Maine and Canada. “Our first season homeporting in Boston was an absolutely thrilling success and one of Celebrity’s most sought-after itineraries,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
worcester.edu
University raises Black Lives Matter flag and celebrates first Unity Day
The university celebrated its first Unity Day with an historic student-led flag raising, guest speakers, and a host of festivities on October 11. Across campus, students, faculty, and staff gathered in groups small and large during a full day of programs to recognize and advance the university’s ongoing work toward greater social justice and inclusion.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
A Sports Hub producer was fired despite great ratings. Now host Rich Shertenlieb is paying to bring him back.
In a collision of corporate cluelessness and callousness, longtime “Toucher and Rich” producer Mike Lockhart was fired by Beasley Media, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a round of company-wide layoffs Oct. 7. In a collision of uncommon generosity and an unfortunately necessary precedent, Lockhart is...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Teachers union presses for raises at Worcester School Committee meeting
WORCESTER — Echoes of Educational Association of Worcester members marching and chanting grew louder as they climbed the stairs at City Hall, just minutes before the School Committee meeting began Thursday evening. With nearly 40 members holding signs, some, including paraeducators and a teacher, took turns speaking to the committee, advocating for increased wages. ...
