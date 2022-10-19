ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Deptford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Cinnaminson scored two goals in the first half to gain control during a 3-1 victory over Moorestown in Moorestown. Joshua Pereira and Christian Palmer scored goals for Cinnaminson (11-3-2) during the win. Dean Karch also found the back of the net. Sebastian Witt finished with a game-high 10 saves for...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Phillipsburg smothers East Brunswick in football playoff tuneup

For a playoff tune-up, Phillipsburg’s 28-0 win Friday night at East Brunswick certainly fit the bill. The Stateliners (8-0), who assured themselves the No. 1 seed in the upcoming North Group 5 playoffs (and thus home field advantage through the playoffs) with win, did a lot of things that winning postseason teams do.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap

Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Late comeback leads Atlantic City over Oakcrest

Atlantic City assured itself of some serious momentum heading into next week’s Group 5 playoffs with a dramatic late-game comeback that will be difficult to top, even in the postseason. Converting twice on a fourth-and-seven plays in the winning drive, visiting Atlantic City capped its comeback with a 20-yard...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022

Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
NJ.com

Camden Catholic defeats Absegami - Girls soccer recap

Danielle Leber had a goal and an assist as Camden Catholic defeated Absegami 3-1 in Cherry Hill. Bella Miller had a goal to go along with an assist as well with Dillan Sorino also scoring a goal. Ayana Jackson had seven saves. Camden Catholic (6-8-1) outshot Absegami 14-8 in the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy