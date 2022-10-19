Read full article on original website
Howard, defense carry West Deptford to key win over Haddon Heights
For anyone who has followed South Jersey football for the past two decades, particularly in Gloucester County, a year or two without West Deptford in the playoffs just doesn’t feel right. This is a program, after all, that expects to contend for sectional titles year in and year out,...
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
South Hunterdon over New Hope-Solebury (PA) - Football recap
Tanner McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as South Hunterdon won at home, 28-0, over New Hope-Solebury (PA). With the win, South Hunterdon (6-2) is likely to be in the playoffs in Super Section South 2. Edward Cooper opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the...
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Cinnaminson scored two goals in the first half to gain control during a 3-1 victory over Moorestown in Moorestown. Joshua Pereira and Christian Palmer scored goals for Cinnaminson (11-3-2) during the win. Dean Karch also found the back of the net. Sebastian Witt finished with a game-high 10 saves for...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Phillipsburg smothers East Brunswick in football playoff tuneup
For a playoff tune-up, Phillipsburg’s 28-0 win Friday night at East Brunswick certainly fit the bill. The Stateliners (8-0), who assured themselves the No. 1 seed in the upcoming North Group 5 playoffs (and thus home field advantage through the playoffs) with win, did a lot of things that winning postseason teams do.
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap
Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over South Brunswick - Girls soccer recap
Maya Anico posted a goal and an assist to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro North past South Brunswick 2-0 in Plainsboro. Aditi Singh also had a goal with Ava Francis posting six saves in goal. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (7-10) outshot South Brunswick 26-6 in the game. Stephanie Macaluso had 24 saves for...
Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament final preview — No. 3 Christian Brothers vs. No. 15 Howell
Late comeback leads Atlantic City over Oakcrest
Atlantic City assured itself of some serious momentum heading into next week’s Group 5 playoffs with a dramatic late-game comeback that will be difficult to top, even in the postseason. Converting twice on a fourth-and-seven plays in the winning drive, visiting Atlantic City capped its comeback with a 20-yard...
HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
GMC Field Hockey Tournament Final Preview: 3-Old Bridge vs. 1-East Brunswick
Football: Ford’s rushing helps No. 6 Toms River North stay perfect with win over Midd. North
Micah Ford racked up three rushing touchdowns to help Toms River North, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 take a 50-6 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept the Mariners unbeaten at 9-0. All three of Micah Fords’ touchdowns came in the opening half, and his longest...
Camden Catholic defeats Absegami - Girls soccer recap
Danielle Leber had a goal and an assist as Camden Catholic defeated Absegami 3-1 in Cherry Hill. Bella Miller had a goal to go along with an assist as well with Dillan Sorino also scoring a goal. Ayana Jackson had seven saves. Camden Catholic (6-8-1) outshot Absegami 14-8 in the...
Balanced effort leads Collingswood past Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap (Photos)
Peyton Ryan’s goal and an assist in the first quarter led a balanced offensive effort for Collingswood as it defeated Haddon Heights, 4-0, in Haddon Heights. Riley McSweeney’s goal made it 2-0 for Collingswood (13-3) winners of seven in a row. Mia McConnell and Marly Musciano each added a goal in the second half and Chloe Wright posted a shutout.
Maciolek, Bray team up to lead Bridgewater-Raritan past Old Bridge
In all likelihood, Bridgewater-Raritan did not need a win to reach the playoffs. But a victory can go a long way in establishing the confidence needed to make a postseason run. Bridgewater-Raritan put together its finest effort of the season on both sides of the ball, shutting out Old Bridge...
Somerville set for post season as big plays ignite 41-28 win over South Brunswick
Somerville most likely played its way into the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament Friday night as it unleashed a big play offense to make the most of the NJSIAA’s cutoff weekend with a 41-28 win over the Vikings in South Brunswick. The Pioneers stunned South Brunswick with three big...
Holy Spirit rallies from 21-point deficit, stuns Kingsway with TD in final minute
Holy Spirit High School football coach Andrew DiPasquale called it the greatest comeback he’d ever seen in his life. And maybe he’s just not old enough to remember Bills-Oliers, but the Spartans’ 31-27 victory over Kingsway on Friday night was still one for the ages. Spirit clinched...
Football: Steinert runs away from Lawrence during big second half
Ryan Belford scored a pair of touchdowns as Steinert cruised to a 31-7 victory over Lawrence in Lawrenceville. Belford scored his first touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 10-yard run. Steinert (4-3) extended the lead in the second quarter when Braeden Petro hit Joe Framo for a 30-yard score.
