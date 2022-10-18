Read full article on original website
Raptors' Christian Koloko has 'no idea' what led to scuffle with Heat's Caleb Martin: 'I was as confused as you'
The battles between the Heat and Raptors are always physical, but Saturday night's contest shifted to another level. With just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter and Toronto trailing by 22 points, Heat forward Caleb Martin and Raptors rookie Christian Koloko got tangled up underneath the basket. After Pascal Siakam missed a 3-pointer from the corner, Koloko grabbed an offensive rebound over Martin, who was whistled for a loose ball foul.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant is back to turning in insane highlights on a nightly basis
After breaking the internet last season, Ja Morant has wasted no time doing the same to open the 2022-23 campaign. Just two games into his fourth season in the league, Morant has wowed with his playmaking, athleticism and scoring ability, reminding us all that he's the definition of a showman, even when the play doesn't count.
How did Kawhi Leonard play in his return game? Clippers forward shows no signs of rust in win over Lakers
Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return to the LA Clippers lineup after missing the entire 2021-22 season. Leonard hadn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Clippers' run to the Western Conference semifinals in 2021 and in his first game back, the 31-year-old showed no signs of rust in the Clippers' 103-97 win over the Lakers — their eighth-straight win over their local rivals.
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game
On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Clippers vs. Kings TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Saturday game
Kawhi Leonard showed little-to-no rust in his long-awaited return from injury. In his first game since suffering a partially torn ACL in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Leonard came off the bench to score 14 points and grab seven rebounds in 21 minutes. He helped the Clippers defeat the Lakers to start their 2022-23 season with a win.
Overtime Elite, explained: Best players, salaries, schedule & more for professional basketball league
Overtime Elite is back for its second season, kicking off the new year with an exciting tournament in Atlanta starting on Thursday, Oct. 20. To get the new season underway, OTE teams are hosting some of the most talented young high school players in the country for a slate of exhibition showcase games where fans will get to see the likes of Bronny James, Jared McCain, the Boozer twins, and many more.
JuJu: The secret to offense’s success is playing Call of Duty
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had an interesting answer to a question of why the offense was clicking on Sunday. In a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Smith-Schuster led a phenomenal performance through the air with seven receptions, 124 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year old receiver […]
Why did Chip Kelly leave Oregon? Former Ducks coach returns to UCLA after NFL stint
Saturday's Pac-12 meeting No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon will mark a reunion of sorts for Bruins coach Chip Kelly. The fifth-year UCLA coach is making just his third return to Eugene, Ore., since he left the Ducks' program to coach in the NFL following the 2012 college football season. His decision followed a two-year stint as the team's offensive coordinator, followed by a four-year stint as head coach — a period widely considered the greatest stretch in program history.
MLS Playoffs 2022 bracket: Latest scores, schedule, TV channel, live streams on road to MLS Cup
The final eight teams standing in the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs will be reduced in half by Sunday. The Conference semifinals kick off with two games on Thursday and another two on Sunday. The Philadelphia Union were the first to advance, using a lone goal from Leon Flach to knock...
Nets right wrongs from opening night, give glimpse of scary potential with win over Raptors
In the Nets' abysmal loss to the Pelicans to open the 2022-23 season, they barely looked like a playoff team, let alone a title contender. For Brooklyn's sake, it's a good thing champions aren't crowned on the first night of the season. Two nights after getting run out of their...
