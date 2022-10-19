Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.

