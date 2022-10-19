Read full article on original website
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Poet arrives in Rhinelander to help boost morale with poetry
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Alzheimer's Poetry Project was founded and created in 2003 by Gary Glazner. Today, he stops by nursing homes to read poems to the elderly. "We create programs by using call and response," said Gary Glazner. "Where the session leader says a line of poetry and the person says the line back to them and then we create poems by asking open ended questions around a theme," said Gary.
Genealogy Workshop at Rhinelander library Nov. 12
(WJFW) - The Northwoods Genealogical Society will hold a genealogy workshop at the Rhinelander Public Library on Sat. Nov. 12. The workshop will help people get started on researching their family history. According to a press release, this event is designed for beginners and a more intermediate event will be...
Women's Conference in Wausau approaches
WAUSAU (WJFW) - It can be intimidating for anyone to start a business, but sometimes all that’s needed is some encouragement and support. That's exactly what one conference coming up is designed to do. The event is called the Women Trailblazers and Entrepreneurs Conference. It will gather women who...
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
Merrill resident reaches milestone birthday
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A Merrill resident reached a milestone today, turning 100 years old. To celebrate, a birthday party was held at the Bell Tower Residence to mark the special occasion. Lillian Lorraine Janzam was born on October 21, 1922 in a rural community. Her mother passed away when she...
Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022
Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.
The Hodag Nominated for Best High School Mascot in America
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Fans usually like to give all the love and glory from sporting events to the athletes and players, but what about the mascots?. Well, now's your chance, as Rhinelander High School's mascot, the Hodag, has been nominated for the best high school mascot in the country. The...
FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force investigation leads to multiple federal convictions
Six of eight people charged following an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force have received federal prison sentences related to a major drug trafficking scheme that brought pounds of methamphetamine into the area, officials say. According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Marathon County...
Lincoln County gets $750K from opioid settlement
MERRILL - Lincoln County is receiving a portion of Wisconsin's $400 million opioid settlement. The County is receiving $750 thousand from that settlement. Lincoln County joined the opioid lawsuit back in 2017 against several opioid manufacturers and suppliers. The payments will be semi-annual payments over the next 18 years. So...
Business of the Week: Crooked Queen
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening night of the 2022 Wisconsin high school football playoffs, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their first-ever home playoff win in their history, topping their Valley rival Wisconsin Rapids 28-14. Game of the Week. In their regular season match-up, Wausau West edged out...
Alzheimer's Association offers program on warning signs
RHINELANDER - The Alzheimer's Association is holding a program about the warning signs of the disease. The program is being held at the Oneida County ADRC next month. It will explore age related changes and offer tips on how to approach someone about memory concerns. They will also address possible tests and common signs of dementia.
Oneida County offers free reflective vests
(WJFW) - The Oneida County Traffic Commission will be passing out free reflective safety vests for area walkers, bikers and hikers. In an effort to keep roads and walkways safe, vests will be available at several locations. These locations include:. Rhinelander Police Department. Minocqua Police Department. Three Lakes Police Department.
Wausau man sentenced to federal prison on drug distribution charges
A 28-year-old Wausau man will spend 72 months in federal prison for his role in a major drug trafficking scheme, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Ellwart pleaded guilty to this charge on July 20, 2022.
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 57-year-old man killed over the weekend in a UTV accident. Investigators said Mark Balas, of Winchester, was operating a UTV through a wooded area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night when he drove off of an embankment, struck a rock and flipped. The crash happened on private property about 8 miles north of Manitowish Waters.
Level-1 high school football playoff preview
NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wisc. (WJFW)- The playoffs are tonight, winner moves on and loser goes home. This is level 1 of the playoffs, and three teams with high expectations this week are Colby, Mosinee, Lakeland Union and Wausau West. Shawano will meet Mosinee at their home field to face off tonight....
Lincoln County Board saves 4-H program by moving funding from forestry
MERRIL - The Lincoln County Board has approved moving funding to save the 4-H program. Tuesday the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held their final meeting before the November budget hearing. To balance the budget the board decided to take the forestry revenue and make a $45 thousand match to...
Tomahawk Volleyball Wins Shutout Game Against Medford
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk volleyball has been dominating all year but now that the regular season is over they find themselves playing another conference team. Senior, Megan Scholz led the team in kills, blocks and assists preventing the Medford Raiders from scoring. Tomahawk defeats Medford in 3 sets to 0...
Foot Locker to close Wausau distribution center
(WJFW) - Foot Locker will close their Wausau distribution center, effectively laying off 210 employees. The closure will take place in two stages. The first and largest wave of layoffs will happen Jan. 31 and affect 162 employees. The second wave will be Apr. 30 and affect 48 employees. The...
