Ohio woman jailed after kicking officer in groin during traffic stop

STRUTHERS, Ohio — An Ohio woman, arrested during a Sunday morning traffic stop, is accused of punching a police officer in the chest and kicking another in the groin.

According to a police report, 31-year-old Miranda Fairchild of Struthers was pulled over after an officer noticed her driving erratically with a headlight inoperable, WKBN-TV reported.

Fairchild then yelled at the officer attempting the traffic stop and reportedly punched the officer in the chest through an open car window, according to the TV station.

Fairchild is also accused of kicking another officer in the thigh and groin while authorities attempted to secure her in a police cruiser, WKBN reported.

Once inside the cruiser, police say Fairchild kicked the partition between the front and back seat and banged her head on the cruiser’s rear window, WFMJ-TV reported.

Fairchild was transported to the Mahoning County Jail and later charged with felony assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended/revoked license, WKBN reported.

