Read full article on original website
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County-area cone zones for Oct. 23-29, 2022
• 30th Street and Colorado Avenue Underpass Project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed); use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) is closed; board at next stop. Anticipated to end Jan. 31.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County Film Commission hosts free fall schmoozer
Last week, the filming for a new post-apocalyptic action thriller “Elevation” began at Boulder’s National Center for Atmospheric Research. While most details of the plot have yet to be revealed, viewers can look forward to a story about a single dad and two women who flee their home and go up against monstrous creatures to rescue a child.
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado
BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
coloradohometownweekly.com
BVSD reviewing Fairview High School threat response, parents call for faster communication
Boulder Valley is reviewing its response to a threat made against Fairview High students this week, while some parents are criticizing the school district’s communication as too slow and calling for school resource officers to be reinstated. Former Fairview student Esteban Yegian, 18, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of...
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Cafe Rio makes its way to northern Douglas County
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.)Cafe Rio Mexican Grill just opened a new location in Greenwood Village, and plans to open another in December in Highlands Ranch. Cafe Rio’s claim to fame is its customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats ideal for quick lunch breaks.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Wildfire sparks near Boulder, prompting evacuations and closing highway
UPDATE: As of 4:31 PM, the fire was estimated to be 75 percent contained. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a small grass fire estimated to be eight to 10 acres in size has sparked near Lakeridge Trail, north of Boulder. Initially, four homes in the immediate area were...
Since 1929, this Colorado family has perfected the cherry pie | Craving Colorado
LYONS • A sweet smell drifts through the sweetest memories of Anthony Lehnert. He’s transported to an old home in the Wisconsin countryside, a converted school house where there always seemed to be a pie in his grandma’s oven. “You could smell that burnt apple when you...
cuindependent.com
Patty Limerick fired from the Center for the American West
After receiving complaints from employees from the Center for the American West, the University of Colorado Boulder has fired the director and founder Patty Limerick. Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Glen Krutz fired Limerick, who remains a researcher and tenured professor of history at CU Boulder, on Sept. 23. Krutz declined to comment, but a spokesperson for the university said that the decision to fire Limerick occurred after “a lengthy period of addressing repeat complaints.”
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
More than 30 Colorado schools and districts have received naloxone through state program
DENVER — More than 30 school districts and standalone schools across Colorado now have naloxone to help someone who has overdosed. Denver Public Schools is the latest district to be added to the list. Nurses finished training this week. The move comes as more kids in our state are...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Got the Munchies? A Unique Pizza Joint is Expanding in Colorado
Most people consider Colorado a sanctuary for cannabis which is most likely why so many businesses seek to cater to a very specific clientele. According to a press release, Stoner's Pizza Joint is expanding in Colorado with 2 more locations coming soon. What is Stoner's Pizza Joint?. Stoner's Pizza Joint...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Crow Bar to Take Over Former Chiropractor Clinic
Shane Maki’s Crow Bar will soon come to Osage Street
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of most spooky places in US
If you are looking to get into the Halloween mood or experience the supernatural, Colorado is home to one of the spookiest towns in the country.
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres
Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
9News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning. The incident happened around the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard around midnight. After hitting a pedestrian, police said the driver left the scene southbound on Federal Boulevard.
Comments / 0