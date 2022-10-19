ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County-area cone zones for Oct. 23-29, 2022

• 30th Street and Colorado Avenue Underpass Project: Left turns will be restricted westbound, eastbound and southbound for underpass construction. Sidewalk detours where noted (southeast quadrant sidewalks closed); use temporary crossings at 30th/Euclid Avenue and Colorado west of the intersection. Cyclists merge with traffic. Northbound bus stop on 30th (BOUND) is closed; board at next stop. Anticipated to end Jan. 31.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County Film Commission hosts free fall schmoozer

Last week, the filming for a new post-apocalyptic action thriller “Elevation” began at Boulder’s National Center for Atmospheric Research. While most details of the plot have yet to be revealed, viewers can look forward to a story about a single dad and two women who flee their home and go up against monstrous creatures to rescue a child.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado

BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
cuindependent.com

Patty Limerick fired from the Center for the American West

After receiving complaints from employees from the Center for the American West, the University of Colorado Boulder has fired the director and founder Patty Limerick. Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Glen Krutz fired Limerick, who remains a researcher and tenured professor of history at CU Boulder, on Sept. 23. Krutz declined to comment, but a spokesperson for the university said that the decision to fire Limerick occurred after “a lengthy period of addressing repeat complaints.”
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
DENVER, CO
9News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning. The incident happened around the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard around midnight. After hitting a pedestrian, police said the driver left the scene southbound on Federal Boulevard.
WESTMINSTER, CO

