BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie soccer team and South Carolina ended in a 1-1 draw Thursday night in Columbia. This is the Aggies fourth tie of the year making their record 8-5-4. Texas A&M got on the board in the 20th minute with an own goal by South Carolina. However, the Gamecocks were able to even up the score in the second half.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO