FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KBTX.com
No. 6 Aggie Golf Takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team will seek to close out its fall schedule on a high note against a strong field at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Friday through Sunday at the par-72, 7,092-yard Lakeside Course. Representing the Aggies at the...
KBTX.com
Season ticket renewals for baseball, softball and tennis begin Oct. 20
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Season ticket renewals for Texas A&M baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis begin on Thursday, Oct. 20 through the 12th Man Foundation, the official ticket provider of Texas A&M Athletics. New to Texas A&M baseball in 2023 is that all season tickets...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M and #21 South Carolina end in 1-1 draw
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie soccer team and South Carolina ended in a 1-1 draw Thursday night in Columbia. This is the Aggies fourth tie of the year making their record 8-5-4. Texas A&M got on the board in the 20th minute with an own goal by South Carolina. However, the Gamecocks were able to even up the score in the second half.
KBTX.com
Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M concludes its six-week road trip on Saturday night when the Aggies return to the field to face the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm and be televised on the SEC Network. Texas A&M is 8-0 all time against...
KBTX.com
No. 22 A&M Hits the Road to Take on Texas, Indiana
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete in Austin in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
KBTX.com
No. 3 Texas A&M Travels to No. 5 Georgia
BISHOP, Ga. – In their fourth top-10 test of the season, the No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team continues Southeastern Conference action against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex at 11 a.m. The Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1) lead the all-time series, 21-10, with the Aggies (3-1,...
KBTX.com
Bryan wins on the road over Midway 50-21
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Malcom Gooden returned under center for the Bryan Vikings and led them to a 50-21 win over Midway at Panther Stadium on Friday night. Bryan’s Jevalen Made’s touchdown tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. Then with Bryan up 14-7, Gooden, who hurt his hand early this season, hits Tyson Turner for the touchdown to extend the Vikings’ advantage.
KBTX.com
#3 Cuero Defeats Caldwell in Blowout
Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - The #3 Cuero Gobblers dominated the Caldwell Hornets Friday Night at Hornet Field. Cuero found success with their ground game led by Senior running back Tycen Williams. Williams found the end zone 3 times in the first quarter including an impressive 38 yard touchdown run to give the Gobblers an early 21-0 lead. The combination of stellar defense and an unstoppable Cuero offense was too much for the Caldwell Hornets.
KBTX.com
Burton beats Runge 39-8 on ‘Senior Night’
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The second ranked Burton Panthers (8-0, 5-0) continue their regular season road show as their stadium continues to be worked on during this season and kept their unbeaten record intact following a senior night road victory over Runge at Bluejay Stadium 39-8. The Panthers scored on their first six possessions to take a commanding 39-0 lead and cruise to their 8th straight win on the year.
KBTX.com
Franklin stays undefeated after a thrilling win in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KBTX) - Two defending state champions collided Friday night in Lorena, the Lions and the Leopards. This has been one of the most anticipated matchups in the Brazos Valley since the UIL had their realignment back in February, moving Franklin up a division to Class 3A Dl. The...
KBTX.com
Bulldogs brawl it out as Iola takes on Bartlett
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs achieved their first win this season, with 30 points being scored in the first half of their game ahead of a 38-8 win against Bartlett. A little over 6 minutes into the first quarter, Iola’s Brian Crosby broke through Bartlett’s tough defense, earning the first touchdown of the game with a solid 6-0 score.
KBTX.com
College Station focused on Georgetown with playoff spot up for grabs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is coming off a battle of District 11-5A Division I unbeatens last week following a double overtime 27-24 win over Leander Glenn (5-2, 3-1). The win keeps the 3rd ranked Cougars (6-1, 4-0 in district) in the hunt for a district championship.
KBTX.com
Consol clinches playoff berth with 52-7 win over East View
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Georgetown East View 52-7 Friday night at Tiger Field. The Tigers moved to 5-0 in District 11-5A Division I and clinched a playoff berth. Trey Taylor led the Tigers with three total touchdowns. Keshun Thomas added two touchdowns, and...
KBTX.com
2022 Texas Miata Round-Up kicks off in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
KBTX.com
Brenham ruins Rudder’s homecoming night with 48-21 win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham improved to 4-0 in district play with a 48-21 win over Rudder at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night. The Rangers drop to 2-6 and are still seeking their first win in district play. This was the first meeting between the two programs since 2013. Next...
KBTX.com
Bremond Tigers end Milano Eagles undefeated season
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Milano looked to keep its undefeated season alive as the Eagles traveled to Bremond, but the Bremond Tigers weren’t about to give up a win at home. Bremond was the first to put points on the board early in the first quarter. Bremond’s Braylen Wortham kept the ball and then dodged past the Eagles’ defense to bring it in for a Tigers touchdown.
KBTX.com
Bryan needs a win to stay in playoff hunt
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 6-A the Bryan Vikings are looking to bounce back after a 38-13 home loss against Pflugerville Weiss. Bryan is on the road at Midway this week who has a 2-6 record. The Vikings have been going through a quarterback rotation while Malcom Gooden works...
KBTX.com
Centerville wins fourth game in a row, defeating Leon 55-7
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers visited the Leon Cougars, as Leon tried to hold onto the final playoff spot before the regular season comes to an end. The Tigers showed why they are ranked ninth in the state by scoring on offense, defense, and special teams. Paxton Hancock...
KBTX.com
Cameron Yoe wins Battle of the Bell to stay undefeated in district play
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 8 Cameron Yoe football team beat Rockdale 47-21 in the 68th annual Battle of the Bell at Yoe Field. Rockdale scored first on a 70-yard touchdown run from Tim Grice on the first play from scrimmage, but it was all Yoemen from there. Cameron...
KBTX.com
Navasota goes on massive run, hangs on against Stafford
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers put an end to the Stafford Spartans’ five-game win streak with a 37-35 victory at home. The Rattlers got off to a rough start, but a 29-0 run to start the second half was the story of the game. Fumbles on each...
