Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now OpenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Locals Set World Record with Tribute to UkraineMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Kadrolsha Ona Carole to Appear at Chiller Theatre Hilton Parsippany, NJ Oct. 28th. - 30th.ES NEWS PRParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Related
Football: North Warren cruises past Pequannock, improves playoff standing
Angelo Fluri finished with 115 yards and a touchdown as North Warren dominated from the opening minutes of a 33-6 victory over Pequannock in Blairstown. North Warren (6-2) extends its winning streak to four games with a strong effort on both sides of the ball. Jared Van Valkenburg completed four passes, including a touchdown strike to Craig Shipps.
Girls Soccer: 2022 Shore Conference final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 18 Howell
Girls Soccer: Watchung Hills vs Freehold Township — SHORE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Maciolek, Bray team up to lead Bridgewater-Raritan past Old Bridge
In all likelihood, Bridgewater-Raritan did not need a win to reach the playoffs. But a victory can go a long way in establishing the confidence needed to make a postseason run. Bridgewater-Raritan put together its finest effort of the season on both sides of the ball, shutting out Old Bridge...
Football: No. 15 North Hunterdon wins annual Milk Can Game against Voorhees
Luke Martini threw a trio of touchdown passes as North Hunterdon, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Voorhees, 35-7, in the Milk Can Game in Annandale. North Hunterdon now leads the all-tie series that used to be played on Thanksgiving, 34-12-1, and has not lost to Voorhees since 2011.
GMC Field Hockey Tournament Final Preview: 3-Old Bridge vs. 1-East Brunswick
3-Old Bridge (12-4) vs. 1-East Brunswick (13-3) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
West Essex runs past East Orange - Football recap
Mike Maglione’s 53-yard rushing touchdown just 1:13 into the game put West Essex in front for good as it cruised to a 20-0 victory over East Orange in North Caldwell. As a team, West Essex (5-3) ran for 288 yards as it assured itself of a first-round home game in its North, Group 3 playoff section next week.
Football: Point Pleasant Boro defeats St. John Vianney in wild OT thriller
A game that began with a great gesture finished in dramatic fashion. Point Pleasant Boro clinched the Independence Division title in the Shore Conference and finished the regular season unbeaten as it defeated St. John Vianney 19-13 in overtime in Holmdel. With the win, the Panthers secured their second straight divisional crown and completed their first undefeated regular season since 2017.
Football: Late touchdown seals deal in Rancocas Valley’s win over Highland
Jase Deiter scored a rushing touchdown to lift Rancocas Valley past Highland, 46-42, on the road in Blackwood. Deiter took the shotgun snap, faked like he was going to throw the ball, and then took off for the score. Highland’s Angelo Rodriguez gave his team the lead at 42-33 with...
Football: Shawnee, Papa top Williamstown to secure high seed for postseason
Joe Papa hit Williamstown in the air and on the ground as Shawnee defeated Williamstown, 30-14, in Williamstown. Papa completed 8-of-10 passes for 113 yards and ran for two touchdowns as the Renegades improved to 5-4 on the year. Williamstown dropped to 2-7. Nick Rusinski also ran 17 times for...
No. 7 Delsea relies on toughness to hold off St. Joseph (Hamm.), claim WJFL title
It was far from a clean performance, certainly not the way you want to be playing with the state playoffs starting next week. Going up against St. Joseph (Hamm.) and legendary coach Paul Sacco for the first time in the Sal Marchese era, Delsea displayed moments that left you wondering what was going on - especially for an unbeaten team.
Somerville set for post season as big plays ignite 41-28 win over South Brunswick
Somerville most likely played its way into the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament Friday night as it unleashed a big play offense to make the most of the NJSIAA’s cutoff weekend with a 41-28 win over the Vikings in South Brunswick. The Pioneers stunned South Brunswick with three big...
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap
Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
Jackson Memorial bulldozes Freehold Township in 2nd half, returns to playoffs
In the post-game huddle, Jackson Memorial head coach Vin Mistretta couldn’t say with certainty who his team would be playing in the first round of the state tournament next weekend. He couldn’t even tell them if they would be home or on the road. “We’ll figure all that...
Football: Steinert runs away from Lawrence during big second half
Ryan Belford scored a pair of touchdowns as Steinert cruised to a 31-7 victory over Lawrence in Lawrenceville. Belford scored his first touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 10-yard run. Steinert (4-3) extended the lead in the second quarter when Braeden Petro hit Joe Framo for a 30-yard score.
Football: Matawan beats Barnegat behind Palumbo
Colin Palumbo ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns to lead Matawan past Barnegat, 27-12, in Matawan. Palumbo ran for scores of 37, 27, and 25 yards to help the Huskies improve to 6-2 overall. Am’ir Martinez ran in a 7-yard touchdown as well. Matawan won the Shore Conference Liberty Division title, it’s first since 2010.
Bosch, Woodbridge take down Sayreville in potential playoff clincher
Having seen several late leads disappear and other small fourth quarter deficits inflate, Woodbridge football could’ve had its playoff spot sealed long before they suited up for their regular season finale against Sayreville on Friday. The Barrons cannot change the past, so they instead rose to the occasion in...
Late comeback leads Atlantic City over Oakcrest
Atlantic City assured itself of some serious momentum heading into next week’s Group 5 playoffs with a dramatic late-game comeback that will be difficult to top, even in the postseason. Converting twice on a fourth-and-seven plays in the winning drive, visiting Atlantic City capped its comeback with a 20-yard...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
What channel is Indiana game on today? (10/22/22) FREE LIVE STREAM | Watch NCAA Big Ten college football, Week 8 online | Time, TV, channel vs. Rutgers
The Indiana Hoosiers, led by quarterback Connor Bazelak, meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led by quarterback Noah Vedral, in an NCAA Week 8 Big Ten college football game on Saturday, October 22, 2022 (10/22/2022) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. WATCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES WITH A SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0